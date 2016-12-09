Biemme America to clothe LowestRates.ca Cycling Team

Biemme America and LowestRates.ca Cycling Team are proud to announce a new partnership for the next two years. The LowestRates.ca Cycling Team will train and race in the full range of Biemme gear, including jerseys, shorts, and other outerwear pieces and accessories. Riders and staff will also be sporting Biemme gear off the bike for 2017 and 2018.

“We have followed this team from the start and have been extremely impressed with the dedication to always become a better team on and off the bike. Being a young and dynamic Canadian team, we feel they are the right fit to represent our brand nationwide,” said Leo Incollingo of Logica Sport Inc.

“With over 35 years of experience in producing high quality and innovative clothing, Biemme has established itself has a leader within the international cycling industry. We are proud to have a major brand like Biemme identify the marketing potential in our team. The two year contract definitely shows the great confidence they have in our program, ” added Frédérick Gates – Director / Founder

Biemme is an Italian based manufacturer of high-performance cycling clothing, and is distributed in Canada and the USA through Logica Sport Inc.

“There is no doubt that the Lowestrates.ca Cycling Team will be wearing Biemme’s Race Pro kits this upcoming season. The team will also wear our newest Jampa II, waterproof, windproof and lightweight jacket. Behind the scenes, they will be testing our newest patented innovation that we will launch in our 2018 collection,” Incollingo added.

LowestRates.ca Cycling Team riders and staff are excited by the prospect of attending races in some of the best custom apparel available.

“We are very excited about the partnership we’ve signed with Biemme. With the intention of graduating into a Continental Pro Team in 2018, the agreement is definitely a big piece of the groundwork in building towards that objective,” Gates concluded.