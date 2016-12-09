BMC Racing Team starts 2017 prep in Denia, Spain

BMC Racing Team’s preparation for the 2017 season is officially underway with riders and staff gathering in Denia, Spain for the annual pre-season training camp.

BMC Racing Team General Manager Jim Ochowicz said the camp is a good opportunity to reflect on the 2016 season and get ready for the upcoming year of racing.

“The 2016 season was another successful year of racing for BMC Racing Team, and we rounded out the year with 30 wins, 12 of which were at the UCI WorldTour level,” Ochowicz explained.

“Three of our riders, Rohan Dennis, Manuel Quinziato and Philippe Gilbert, became national champions. Greg Van Avermaet won a stage at the Tour de France and wore the yellow jersey for three days, and Richie Porte showed his potential as a Grand Tour leader with fifth overall. Jempy Drucker won a stage at the Vuelta a Espana, Darwin Atapuma wore the red jersey for four stages, and BMC Racing Team won the team classification.”

“Of course Greg Van Avermaet’s victory in the road race at the Rio Olympic Games was another big highlight of the 2016 season, and we had many other memorable victories throughout the year.”

BMC Racing Team welcomes five new riders to the 2017 roster.

“We retain our core group of riders and welcome five new team members to our ranks, ranging from some of the most experienced riders in the peloton with Martin Elmiger, Nicolas Roche and Francisco Ventoso, and two riders just starting out their professional careers, Kilian Frankiny and Miles Scotson. Our 28-rider roster is a balanced one, and with these 28 riders we hope to continue our success and build towards the big goal of the season, the Tour de France.”

BMC Racing Team 2017 Roster

Continuing Riders:

Tom Bohli (SUI), Brent Bookwalter (USA), Damiano Caruso (ITA), Rohan Dennis (AUS), Alessandro De Marchi (ITA), Silvan Dillier (SUI), Jempy Drucker (LUX), Floris Gerts (NED), Ben Hermans (BEL), Stefan Küng (SUI), Amaël Moinard (FRA), Daniel Oss (ITA), Richie Porte (AUS), Manuel Quinziato (ITA), Joey Rosskopf (USA), Samuel Sánchez (ESP), Michael Schär (SUI), Manuel Senni (ITA), Dylan Teuns (BEL), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Tejay van Garderen (USA), Loïc Vliegen (BEL), Danilo Wyss (SUI).

New Riders:

Martin Elmiger (SUI), Kilian Frankiny (SUI), Nicolas Roche (IRL), Miles Scotson (AUS), Francisco Ventoso (ESP).