Moji announces Kickstarter campaign for MojiHeat™ heated foam roller

Active recovery and wellness brand, Moji®, is proud to announce its newest warmup, recovery, and pain relief solution – the multiple patents pending MojiHeat Roller, a groundbreaking dual therapy roller. Launching today on Kickstarter, this heated roller combines the massage benefits of traditional foam rolling with the comfort and benefits of heat therapy. It’s a game changing warmup, recovery, and feel-good solution.

The MojiHeat™ Roller is the first in a new line of Moji products providing heated massage therapy to enhance muscle health. This one of a kind roller heats up within minutes in a microwave. The roller has been designed with a two-piece system, enabling the product to be separated into two smaller parts, fitting easily into any microwave.

Building off the success of its previous massage line and utilizing extensive customer and retailer feedback, the active recovery and wellness company wanted to continue developing innovative solutions that help active people stay active. The new MojiHeat™ Roller complements the previous product line providing Moji users with full massage benefits helping to improve range of motion, reduce pain, and enhance recovery. This groundbreaking product combines massage therapy and heat therapy in one elegant solution, creating a roller that delivers more and feels great!

“We’re very excited to announce the next evolution in rolling and massage. Adding heat to a cushioned roller, while technically very challenging, was worth the effort. We are confident foam roller users will agree and they’ll love the MojiHeat Roller,” said Victor Viner, Moji’s founder. “As someone who knows the benefits of traditional foam rolling and massage, but doesn’t do either as often as I should, my goal was to design a more effective roller that I would actually want to use every day.”

The MojiHeat™ Roller is available now on Kickstarter. The first 1,500 people to back the project and preorder will get 40 percent off and a Moji Mini Pro handheld massager.