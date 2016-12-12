Handup Gloves Gets Warm With Winter Sweater Gloves

Handup Gloves rule. That’s all there is to it, because we said so. Great grip (for grabbin’ bars and beers), comfortable clarino palms, and a breathable stretch back with plenty of real estate to wipe snot when you are on the rivet in a cross race. The only thing missing was a glove to keep your hands warm for late season cross races, something I faced this past weekend at Solstice Cross in Emmaus, PA. Unfortunately, I had to swap my trusty Pedal Hard Black Out gloves for some warmer winter gloves. Who knew that Monday’s emails would have the answer, Handup’s Winter Sweater gloves.

Just in time for your ugly sweater party ride, the Winter Sweater gloves offer warmth while retaining the grip and feel of their warm weather gloves. Instead of the four-way stretch back, Handup uses a new FURMAL material, offering soft, fleecy warmth. They say it is as soft as kitten fur, but don’t worry, no cats were harmed in the making of the gloves.

You still get everything else that makes these some of our favorite gloves (personally, the only gloves I wear). The stretch cuffs make slipping them on and off a breeze and allow a full range of motion. The previously mentioned clarino leather palms are durable and provide plenty of feedback, while the silicone printed graphics stay grippy in all conditions. When you need to wipe your nose, or clear off that foam stache from the hand up you just took, the towel cloth on the thumb is ready for you.

Grab your Winter Sweater gloves and an ugly sweater, and head out to celebrate the season with a great ride with friends and a frosty beverage at the end.

http://www.handupgloves.com