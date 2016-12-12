Team Novo Nordisk launches for 2017 with old, new challenges

At the end of a packed media day, Team Novo Nordisk took over the World of Coke Museum in downtown Atlanta, Georgia to celebrate 2016 and look forward to old and new challenges in 2017.

While the evening was kicked off by Atlanta Cycling Coalition chairman Glen Kurtz, the emcee for the evening was cycling announcer Brad Sohner. Sohner recounted the 2016 successes of the team for team partners and invited guests before introducing team founder and principal Phil Southerland.

Of course, Team Novo Nordisk builds on a 12 year legacy from Southerland’s days of Team Type 1. While his initial goal was to put a Type 1 diabetic into the Tour de France, the mandate now is to put a squad consisting solely of Type 1 diabetics onto cycling’s biggest stage by 2021. The date for that goal is not just a number to the squad, nor to their sponsor – pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk. 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, effectively changing the life expectancy and outcome for those suffering from diabetes.

While the competitive goal of the 2021 is a sponsor mandate, the basic mission of Team Novo Nordisk and the Team Type 1 foundation continues to be to “Inspire, Educate and Empower” those affected by diabetes. To that end, the mission of the team goes well beyond racing, appearing in nearly 450 presentations around the world last year.

Advocates as well as athletes

While Team Novo Nordisk has junior and development squads like many professional teams, they also have an Elite team consisting of 47 athletes who receive team support while acting as advocates for the brand and for diabetes health. Not just cyclists, the Elite squad is also peppered with triathletes, runners and more.

While many of the team’s core members return for 2017, the pro squad is also welcoming several new members that have come up from their junior and devo squads.

Ireland’s Steven Clancy is one of those core team members, entering his fifth year with TNN. While Clancy’s early cycling career showed promise, he was diagnosed with diabetes while he was a member of Ireland’s national development team when routine blood tests showed elevated levels of blood sugar. Told that he would never race again, he instead found Southerland’s biography and researched the team before being invited to join six months after his diagnosis.

Frenchman Quentin Valognes first met Southerland when he was 14 years old. Now 20, Valognes moves to the pro squad after starting with the team as a staigaire in August 2016. Nicknamed “Red Bull” by the team for his red hair and ‘go for it’ demeanor on the bike, team directors are looking to Valognes to be a Peter Sagan style sprinter.

When asked what the team is doing to build a sprint team around Valagones, Phil Southerland expressed that the team has always “risen to the challenge to do what they have to do to win”. He feels that if Valognes can show that he has what it takes to win, the guys will do what they need to do to help him out. He stressed, however, that right now, they are primarily looking to the Frenchman to take advantage of his time as a neo-pro to gain experience and build his engine.

Australia’s Fabio Calabria returns to Team Novo Nordisk after taking a couple of years away from the team. Calabria was one of the young kids when I first visited with Team Type 1 back in 2011. Now, after getting his legs back with the devo team and acting as a ‘road captain’ to the up and coming kids, Calabria will move back into the pro ranks. Now 29 years old, Calabria also hopes to take on that role with the team’s highest ranks.

Diabetes a Bond

Earlier in the day, I asked some of the team members if having diabetes in common helps to bond them. Clancy responded that it makes them “more of a family” – not only from the common bond of diabetes but also from sharing the message. Devo rider Sam Brand shared that working together to take podium positions is equally important from a win and an education perspective, and that the common bond of diabetes makes it easier to be in the devo house with 17 other riders.

Technology makes racing easier

While Team Novo Nordisk’s riders still may have to inject fast acting insulin during a race, recent advances in technology are making it easier for them to monitor their blood glucose levels. All of the riders wear CGMs (continuous glucose monitors), but new CGM models interface with an Apple Watch, so they are able to get a quick readout of their levels without looking directly at the CGM display.

Technology aids their day to day life with diabetes, but the team still employs a diabetes specialist that works with each rider weekly to look at their graphs and make the changes that they need to be more consistent.

One thing that the riders do not have to do anymore is explain themselves in the peloton. As you could expect, looking up and seeing a fellow cyclist injecting themselves during the dark days of doping would raise some eyebrows. Now, their fellow competitors know who they are and what they are doing and are judging them on their accomplishments, not their diabetes diagnosis.

2017 a ‘Challenge Year’

2017 is very much a challenge year for Southerland and all of the TNN riders. While Novo Nordisk recognizes and supports the mission of the team, they still want to see results on the road. The current contract runs through the end of 2017. Southerland says that he is excited for the challenge. “All of our guys have to race for their jobs next year,” he said. “I’ve had great relations with Novo; they’ve been an amazing partner of ours, but results justify longevity just like any other team. The pressure on our guys is to give me a great so I can ensure sustainability for this team going forward.”

2017 Team Novo Nordisk Pro Cycling Roster:

Andrea Peron – ITA

Brian Kamstra – NED

Charles Planet – FRA

Chris Williams – AUS

Corentin Cherhal – FRA

David Lozano – ESP

Fabio Calabria – AUS

Gerd de Keijzer – NED

Javier Megias – ESP

Joonas Henttala – FIN

Martijn Verschoor – NED

Mehdi Benhamouda – FRA

Quentin Valognes – FRA

Reid McClure – CAN

Rik van IJzendoorn – NED

Romain Gioux – FRA

Stephen Clancy – IRL

Umberto Poli – ITA