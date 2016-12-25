Happy Holidays From Bike World News

From all of us at Bike World News, we want to wish you a safe and happy holidays, full of festive miles and time with those you love. Enjoy meals with family and friends, and work off those calories by putting in some miles on your favorite bike.
Heckling Editor, Image Taker, Crash Test Dummy, and Beard Master at Bikeworldnews.com
~Veggie Powered Athlete~
Location - Lancaster, PA
Current Testing Rigs - 2015 Bianchi Sempre Pro, 2014 Trek Boone 9, 2015 Cannondale Scalpel 2, 1978 Trek TX900
Dream Bike - I'll tell you when they make it
Discipline - Cyclocross, with some dabbling on the road, mountain, and running
Favorite Rides - Quiet country roads of Amish Country, some of the best roads around.
Food of Choice - Brown rice and quinoa veggie roll, make that two
Beer of Choice - Unibroue Grand Reserve 17, aged four years
Leave a Reply