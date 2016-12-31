Bike World News Year In Review – Top 10 Most Viewed Stories From 2016

What a year 2016 has been. We’ve seen Chris Froome turn the Tour de France into a 5k, Peter Sagan continued to impress us with his flowing locks (and second world championship), and Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins got into some trouble over a mysterious bag. 2016 also saw the UCI’s first confirmed instance of mechanical doping by Belgian U23 rider, Femke Van den Driessche, and governing body continues to make technical fraud a priority in its drive for fair play.

Before we ring in the New Year, it’s time to take a look back at our most read articles of 2016. So here they are:

Etixx-QuickStep’s Julian Alaphilippe sealed his win of the 2016 Amgen Tour of California by 21 seconds over BMC’s Rohan Dennis. Alaphilippe charged away on Gibraltar Road and followed it up with an incredible effort on the Folsom Time Trial stage to move from 2015’s runner up to the 2016 champion.

It wasn’t a great year for motos in races. The Tour of Belgium saw one of the worst crashes, and sadly led to the passing of Lotto Soudal rider Stig Broeckx. The UCI put new rules in place to help ensure the safety of the peloton, but any time motorcycles and cars are in the mix with cyclists, there will always be a chance something can happen.

Leatt is stepping up their protection in 2017. The brand expanded they DBX helmet lines for all-mountain and enduro to provide even more protection when you are going all out on the trails. Leatt also added clothing and accessories to round out the DBX line.

For 2017, Jamis updated their Nova cyclocross and Renegade adventure lines. Led by the Supernova and Renegade Elite, both lines offer great performance for under $4,000 USD.

Vittoria’s revamped Corsa line added some revolutionary materials, but also created new models for the Italian brand’s flagship tire. The new Cross Speed Open TLR was tested against other tires by Bicyclerollingresistance.com, and was rated as the fastest tire in the test.

We did a series of articles about power based training this year, including some reviews of a few power meters (more to come in 2017). This article focused on the types of riders who can benefit from training with power, which in my opinion, is anyone that wants to improve their fitness. Check out the article to see why.

I had a lot of fun on this bike while it was in for review. It was my first time on a fixed gear, and it taught me a lot about riding fixed, but also how to pedal smoother and the best ways to pedal through corners. If you want to give fixed gear racing a try, or want a simple bike for single speed commuting, the Contender II is a great option.

Stage 2 saw Ben King of the Cannondale Pro Cycling Team take the win ahead of Rally’s Evan Huffman and Katusha’s Alexander Kristoff. King’s win catapulted him to the leader’s jersey, removing Peter Sagan after his win on Stage 1.

Red Bull’s Last Stand Criterium highlighted the Alamo and a new style of crit racing. Bringing over the Miss and Out event from the track, racers battled to stay ahead of last place. The final rider across the line was eliminated on each lap. Fixed gears and geared bikes battled it out for the win in separate races.

3T flipped the TT/Tri industry when they released their new Revo base bar. Instead of the hand holds protruding forwards, the base bar curves forward with the grips facing rearwards. Not only do they claim an aero advantage, but it also adds the security that your hands won’t slide forwards and off the bar if you hit a bump.

For 2017, we already have a ton of items in for review, and will have product and event coverage all year long.

From all of us at Bike World News, we wish you a happy, healthy, and safe 2017, with miles of sunshine and tail wind filled roads, fast and flowy single track, and muddy and heckler lined cyclocross courses.

Gelukkig Nieuwjaar!

Bonne Année!

Frohes neues Jahr!

Felice anno nuovo!

Feliz año nuevo!

Ene boune anéye!

С Новым Годом!

あけまして おめでとう ございます

Maligayang Bagong Taon!

عام سعيد

Happy New Year!