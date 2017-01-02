Team UAE Abu Dhabi to make team debut at 2017 Tour Down Under

Team UAE Abu Dhabi will race for the first time on January 15 on the roads of Adelaide in the criterium People’s Choice Classic and two days later they’ll debut in a World Tour race at the Santos Tour Down Under (17-22 January).

Team UAE Abu Dhabi expects the lineup will be competitive in all the six stages. Marco Kump and Ben Swift will battle against the fastest wheels, Diego Ulissi will be a stage fighter and will try to be in the top part of the general classification relying on the support of Manuele Mori and of the duo of Laengen and Marcato (they’ll race for the first time in the team). As for the past year, Meintjes’s season will start in Australia.

“I’m happy to go again to Australia, where I’ll find the necessary conditions for the seasonal debut, as for the past years,” Ulissi explained. “The courses are suitable for my characteristics, I’ll try to achieve important results and I’ll work also in order to improve my shape.

“In the 2017 edition, there won’t be any more the stage with arrival in Stirling, where I obtained one success and one second place,” he added. “It’s a pity, because it would have been for sure a good opportunity, however in Australia I’ll have other chances to try to hit the target and to give immediately satisfaction to the UAE Abu Dhabi team.”

Ben Swift said: “I’m really excited to be heading back to Santos Tour Down Under. I have tasted success there before and it is always a nice place to start the season. It’s even more special for me in 2017 as it marks the start of my new adventure with UAE Abu Dhabi. I’m looking forward to pulling on my new jersey and getting started”.

Some facts and figures about the riders who’ll be directed by sports director Marco Marzano: Swift won two stages in the Tour Down Under (both in the 2011 edition, in Adelaide and Mannum) and he was 3rd in the final general classification in 2011; there was one stage victory for Ulissi in Stirling in the 2014 edition, the same year he finished 3rd in the general classification. Kump returns to Australia with good feelings after taking 4th in the opening stage of the 2016 edition. Meintjes will participate in the Tour Down Under for the 2nd time in his career, Mori has raced 5 editions so far, while Laengen and Marcato will debut in the race.

UAE Abu Dhabi’s line up:

– Vegard Stake Laengen

– Marko Kump

– Marco Marcato

– Louis Meintjes

– Manuele Mori

– Ben Swift

– Diego Ulissi