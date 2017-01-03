More News

Sportful to Equip Trek Segafredo with BodyKit Pro Range – Preview

January 3, 2017 Scott Kingsley Product & Tech News, Road Racing News 0

Sportful Trek Segafredo
The Trek Segafredo colors on Sportful’s BodyKit Pro jersey. Photo courtesy of Trek Segafredo.

For 2017, Trek Segafredo will be donning the hi-viz yellow and black with white pinstripes in hopes to stand out in the peloton. Their helmets will obviously remain Bontrager, but their kits will be supplied by Sportful.

The official announcement will come on January 13th, but here is a sneak peak of what we will see this season. The team’s website is also in the process of being updated, with a ticker counting down to the 13th date.

Trek Segafredo is not the only team that will be wearing the Italian brand’s gear. The Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team will also be Sportful’s BodyFit Pro range of cycling clothing.

http://www.sportful.com

Sportful Trek Segafredo
Bauke Mollema. Photo courtesy of Trek Segafredo.
Sportful Trek Segafredo
Alberto Contador in his new colors. Photo courtesy of Trek Segafredo.
Sportful Trek Segafredo
Photo courtesy of Trek Segafredo.
Sportful Trek Segafredo
Photo courtesy of Trek Segafredo.
Scott Kingsley
Heckling Editor, Image Taker, Crash Test Dummy, and Beard Master at Bikeworldnews.com

~Veggie Powered Athlete~

Location – Lancaster, PA

Current Testing Rigs – 2015 Bianchi Sempre Pro, 2014 Trek Boone 9, 2015 Cannondale Scalpel 2, 1978 Trek TX900

Dream Bike – I’ll tell you when they make it

Discipline – Cyclocross, with some dabbling on the road, mountain, and running

Favorite Rides – Quiet country roads of Amish Country, some of the best roads around.

Food of Choice – Brown rice and quinoa veggie roll, make that two

Beer of Choice – Unibroue Grand Reserve 17, aged four years

http://www.scottkingsleyphotography.com
About Scott Kingsley 443 Articles
Heckling Editor, Image Taker, Crash Test Dummy, and Beard Master at Bikeworldnews.com ~Veggie Powered Athlete~ Location - Lancaster, PA Current Testing Rigs - 2015 Bianchi Sempre Pro, 2014 Trek Boone 9, 2015 Cannondale Scalpel 2, 1978 Trek TX900 Dream Bike - I'll tell you when they make it Discipline - Cyclocross, with some dabbling on the road, mountain, and running Favorite Rides - Quiet country roads of Amish Country, some of the best roads around. Food of Choice - Brown rice and quinoa veggie roll, make that two Beer of Choice - Unibroue Grand Reserve 17, aged four years

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes