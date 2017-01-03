Sportful to Equip Trek Segafredo with BodyKit Pro Range – Preview

For 2017, Trek Segafredo will be donning the hi-viz yellow and black with white pinstripes in hopes to stand out in the peloton. Their helmets will obviously remain Bontrager, but their kits will be supplied by Sportful.

The official announcement will come on January 13th, but here is a sneak peak of what we will see this season. The team’s website is also in the process of being updated, with a ticker counting down to the 13th date.

Trek Segafredo is not the only team that will be wearing the Italian brand’s gear. The Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team will also be Sportful’s BodyFit Pro range of cycling clothing.

http://www.sportful.com