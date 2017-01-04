Cannondale-Drapac partners with Tacx

Cannondale-Drapac will partner with Tacx as a technical partner starting in 2017, using the company’s trainers, trainer software, bottles, bottle cages and repair stands. As technical partner, Tacx will use feedback from the team’s riders, coaches and other team members to improve performance.

The team will train and warm up with the award-winning NEO Smart, the most powerful and silent indoor trainer to date. The NEO is also the only indoor trainer that can simulate different types of road surfaces. In addition, Tacx will also supply the team with high-quality lubricants under the brand Dynamic, new in the Tacx range of products.

“I’m excited we’re partnering with Tacx,” said Jonathan Vaughters, manager of Cannondale-Drapac. “We have a renewed focus on time trials next season, and warming up is a key part of this sport, for TTs, climbing stages, racing in the cold… you name it. Quality equipment is essential. And I know our team will provide solid feedback to improve the products, for professionals and customers alike.”

Koos Tacx, CEO of Tacx B.V., looks forward to innovating Tacx products with the help of the team.

“Tacx is very proud to partner with Cannondale-Drapac and looks forward to supporting this team in reaching its goals for the next two seasons. We believe that, together with Cannondale-Drapac, we can highly improve our products and gain more insight in the North-American market,” he said.

In partnering, the team and Tacx start an intercontinental relationship. Tacx, a European brand and manufacturer, and the US-based Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team, both look forward to the cooperation.

The company’s main strength lies in the fact that nearly everything is designed and manufactured in-house and products are developed and optimized in cooperation with professional athletes.

To celebrate our partnership, Cannondale-Drapac and Tacx will organize a large online group ride via Zwift with several Green Argyle riders later this month.