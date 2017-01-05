Garmin Releases New fēnix® 5 series

Not all cyclists prefer to use bike mounted computers, especially those that are multipart athletes. If you can relate, or just prefer a rugged, adventure watch, the new fēnix® 5 series from Garmin could be what you are looking for. The new fēnix line includes three watches of different sizes, enabling you to find the perfect watch for your needs.

All models feature a larger screen and increased colors of the Chroma Display over the previous model, along with longer battery life. In full GPS mode, you can expect 13-24 hours, depending on model. You can expect even further battery life during activities by using the UltraTrac mode. For daily use as a smart watch, you can expect 8-14 days, depending on model.

When it comes to sensors, one of the big changes is the ability to use ANT+ AND Bluetooth SMART sensors. This marks a major change for Garmin, as they previously only supported ANT+ sensors. Before you say that Garmin’s have had Bluetooth for a while, that has only been to connect the unit to your phone. You’ll also be able to use Garmin’s Varia devices, and connect to Shimano Di2, SRAM eTap, and Campagnolo EPS systems, along with Strava Live (when connected to your smartphone). ANT+ Muscle Oxygen Sensors are also added. The optical sensor on the back of the watches has also been tweaked to improve on performance. The fēnix uses GPS and GLONASS to provide tracking in even the most challenging terrain.

With the 5 Series, Garmin not only collects a lot of data, but also provides helpful metrics to show you how you are benefiting from your training. The Training Status and Training Effect metrics help show you how your training has effected your aerobic and anaerobic performance. The VO2 Max estimator uses running speed, beats per minute, and heart rate variability to estimate your VO2 Max without the laboratory. For runners, the fēnix takes things a step further with metrics like Performance Condition (real-time condition vs your average fitness), lactate threshold, cadence, and real-time stride length. With Garmin’s HRM-Run heart rate strap, you also get data for vertical oscillation and ratio, ground contact time and left/right balance ratio, and a heart rate based stress score.

The fēnix 5 Series is more than just a running and cycling watch. Profiles for skiing, golf, paddle sports, swimming, and more are loaded in, and provide specialized data for each activity. The watch also works with ConnectIQ, which allows you to customize the fēnix with additional watch faces, apps, and other programs to increase the functionality of the watch.

The new line up includes the fēnix 5, 5S, and 5X. The 5S is the smallest of the bunch, while the 5X is the largest. Here’s a little about what you can expect to see in each.

fēnix 5S

Focusing on the women’s market, the 5s is a sleek watch with a 42mm crown. The small watch still packs all of the features you’ll want as a multi-sport athlete. Available in silver with a white, it features a mineral glass lens. For a more durable face, the fēnix 5S Sapphire adds a scratch resistant sapphire lens, and comes in black and champagne. Instead of covering all of the bands offered in each section, check the pricing below for band options. As with other Garmin watches, there will probably be a large number of bands offered by the brand after the initial release. The sapphire version of the 5S includes Wi-Fi, which allows you to upload your activity automatically when you get onto your Wi-Fi network, a handy feature I’ve grown to love in my Forerunner 920XT.

fēnix5

The fēnix 5 can be considered the men’s version of the 5S. With a larger, 47mm crown, it has many of the same features as the 5S. It is also offered with the mineral glass lens or sapphire for scratch-resistance. Like the 5S, the sapphire equipped 5’s also feature Wi-Fi. See a pattern here?

fēnix 5X

When you make the jump to the 5X, you add preloaded topographical maps of the United States, along with navigation features. The routable cycling maps aid the Round Trip Run and Round Trip Ride navigational features. When using Round Trip Run or Round Trip Ride, you can enter how far you’d like to go and the fēnix 5X will suggest some courses to choose from. Measuring in at 51mm, the screen isn’t as big as an 820 or 1000, but still large enough to help get you where you need to go on the bike or on foot. The navigational cues show up as banners so you can still see the map. When you want to explore, you can use the Around Me map mode, which will show various points of interest, waypoints, and other map objects. You can also overlay data on the mapping screens to get info without having to change screens. The 5X comes with the sapphire lens only, and you guessed it, the 5X includes Wi-Fi.

The fēnix has never been a cheap model, so don’t be shocked at the $599, $699, and $849 prices. For all of that, you are getting an extremely powerful tool for tracking your activities. Instead of having a cycling specific computer, a running watch, and a daily smart watch, the fēnix 5 series combines them all into one.

Now for the hard part. Which one do you want? Hopefully the above helped you narrow down to a model. The list below will help with colors and costs.

Fenix 5S – $599: White with white silicone band

Fenix 5S – $599: Silver with turquoise silicone band

Fenix 5S – $599: Silver with black silicone band

Fenix 5S Sapphire – $699: Black with black and yellow silicone bands

Fenix 5S Sapphire – $699: Champagne with gray suede and white silicone bands

Fenix 5S Sapphire – $849: Champagne with golden color metal and black silicone bands

Fenix 5 – $599: Slate gray with black silicone band

Fenix 5 – $599: Slate gray with yellow silicone band

Fenix 5 – $599: Silver gray with granite blue silicone band

Fenix 5 Performer Bundle– $669: Slate gray with black silicone band and HRM-Tri heart rate strap

Fenix 5 Sapphire – $699: Black with black and yellow silicone bands

Fenix 5 Sapphire Performer Bundle– $769: Black with black and yellow silicone bands and HRM-Tri heart rate strap

Fenix 5 Sapphire – $849: Slate gray with metal and black silicone bands

Fenix 5X Sapphire – $699: Slate gray with black band

Fenix 5X Sapphire – $849: Slate gray with metal and black silicone bands

Availability is planned for Q1 of 2017, so keep an eye out on Garmin’s website or your favorite retailer in the coming months.

