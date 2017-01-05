New name, expanded cause for 24 Foundation

24 Hours of Booty is kicking off the New Year with a new brand and logos. The organization has been rebranded as 24 Foundation. The Foundation will present their annual multi-market 24-hour charity events in Charlotte, N.C., Indianapolis, Ind., and *Baltimore, Md. Celebrating 16 years, the new 24 Foundation will continue to focus on its mission to inspire and engage communities to make an immediate impact on the lives of people affected by cancer.

The 24-hour charity events in Indianapolis and Baltimore, formerly known as 24 Hours of Booty, will both be rebranded as “24 Indianapolis” and “24 Baltimore.” Both events will feature the 24-hour cycling event in addition to walker registration opportunities and a kids’ ride. The original Charlotte event will continue to be known as 24 Hours of Booty as it is named after the “Booty Loop” located in that city.

“This is the same great organization and event, but with an exciting new vision,” said Spencer Lueders, organization founder. “It’s an incredible time for the organization as we head into our 16th year of making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. I’m thrilled to be along for the ride and part of this important cause that will always be near and dear to me.”

“We are very excited about our rebrand as 24 Foundation, which enables us to expand our partnership opportunities to further impact the local and national cancer community,” said 24 Foundation Executive Director Mallory Walsh. “Through our new approach, we will be changing the path of cancer navigation and survivorship.”

New brand features include:

Colors consistent with the former brand continue to evoke the energetic spirit of each community

A refreshed “rider” icon pays homage to the original rider with a streamlined design that encompasses the active nature of 24 Foundation, while creating opportunities for simple brand application

A custom typeface – Mile One – to complement the style of both identities to express the brand beyond the icons

A new revenue model with non-event income sources including bequests, stock options, appreciated assets and outside grant assistance

“The refreshed identity supports the overall momentum that the organization has created over the past 15 years,” said Nick Irwin, principal at Centerfold Agency, which designed the rebrand identities and elements. “While these visual brand elements are new, all designs pay tribute to the legacy and history of 24 Hours of Booty while reflecting the mission moving forward.”

Along with the foundation’s rebranding, 24 Hours of Booty in Charlotte, N.C., 24 Indianapolis and 24 Baltimore will continue with their annual non-competitive charity events that bring together people of all ages and abilities from around the country. Cyclists and walkers can ride or walk a closed and police-secured 2-3 mile loop, as much or as little as they want during the 24-hour period. Plus, each event location has a camping headquarters where participants can hang out, refuel and enjoy some entertainment.

24 Foundation Event Details:

24 Indianapolis

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. – 7 p.m. , June 23-24 – 6 th year

and , – 6 year 3.1-mile loop through the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood. Camping Headquarters: Butler University.

Funds raised benefit the IU Simon Cancer Center and the LIVESTRONG Foundation.

24 Hours of Booty Charlotte

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. – 7 p.m. , July 28-29 – 16 th year

and , – 16 year 2.9 – mile loop through Myers Park Neighborhood. Bootyville: Myers Park Traditional School.

Funds raised benefit Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital and the LIVESTRONG Foundation.

24 Baltimore (*formerly held in Columbia, Md.)

September, TBD – 10 th year

year Booty Loop: TBD

Funds raised benefit the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults and the LIVESTRONG Foundation.

Participant Registration

Registration open Tuesday, January 24 for all event locations

Interested individuals and teams can register now at www.24foundation.org/ register. Riders ages 12 – 17 are required to pay a $45 registration fee and raise a minimum of $200 prior to the event to participate in Indianapolis or Baltimore. Child riders ages 8 – 11 are required to pay a $35 registration fee and raise a minimum of $100 prior to the event in Indianapolis or Baltimore. Each walker is required to pay a $30 registration fee and raise a minimum of $200 prior to the event to participate in Indianapolis or Baltimore. Each Walker is required to pay a $30 registration fee and raise a minimum of $400 prior to the event to participate in Charlotte. Walkers under 17 years old who wish to participate in Charlotte must pay a $30 registration fee and raise a minimum of $200 prior to the event. Riders ages 12 and up are required to pay a $75 registration fee and raise a minimum of $400 prior to the event to participate in Charlotte. Child riders ages 8-11 are required to pay a $50 registration fee and raise a minimum of $200 prior to the event in Charlotte. Those who raise $10,000 or more will receive a branded orange jersey. Registered participants receive online fundraising tools, access to templates and fundraising ideas, fundraising level incentives and an event t-shirt.

Event Headquarters Features

All you have to do is show up – 24 Foundation takes care of everything else!

Three full meals, plus unlimited snacks, energy bars, water and sports drinks

Midnight pizza party

pizza party Full bike and medical support

Entertainment

Kids’ Zone and Ride

Get updates and the inside scoop about 24 Foundation on Twitter at @24foundation, on Facebook at http://www. facebook.com/24Foundation and on Instagram at https:// instagram.com/24foundation/.