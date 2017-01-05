Philly Bike Expo – NixFrixShun Lubes, Grease, and Bar Tape

If you attend cycling shows, you have probably seen Josh Simonds around. He is a hard man to miss, standing at what I can only guess is 7′ tall, if not more. His larger than life appearance is matched only by the claims he makes with his lubes. A mad scientist at heart, and a background in industrial lubricants, his NixFrixShun lubes, grease, and new handle bar tape offer not only a great value, but exceptional performance.

NixFrixShun has been around for six years, and started with one man’s drive for a better product, void of solvents and fillers. On the bike, Simonds has a background in ultra-marathon cycling in the Washington D.C. area, and found one of the most important qualities a lube can have is the ability to last, regardless of the conditions.

“NixFrixShun is the ultimate chain lube, ” says Simonds. “I think it is distinct in the market, because this lube is pure product. Most of the lubes out there are half to three quarters solvent and filler. You are paying for what you get, NFS is an entire bottle of lubricant.”

With the NFS Ultimate Chain Lube, you are getting a product that works in all conditions. Whether you are a road, cross, or mountain rider, or commute day in and day out, this lube is for you. They claim one 2 oz bottle will last you 10,000 miles. Each application will give you about 400-500 miles of riding in dry conditions, a week in rain, or a 12-24 hour mountain bike event in mucky conditions. At $15 a bottle, it might not seem like a great value due to the small size of the bottle, but when used correctly, that tiny bottle will last cyclists for years.

Simonds doesn’t talk much about what makes up the lube, but instead talks about how best to use it. A little definitely goes a long way. Starting with a clean chain in the big ring and smallest cog of the cassette, pedal slowly backwards while adding 10-12 drops anywhere along the chain. From there, continue to rotate the chain backwards for 12 rotations, or a minute, whichever you feel like doing, and then wipe off the side plates of the chain aggressively with a pure cotton rag. You are cleaning off the weep from the pins and helping ensure your chain stays cleaner and smoother. Remember to also wipe off the chainring, cog, and jockey wheels, and you are all set. Finally, after each ride, give the chain and drivetrain a quick wipe to help keep it clean and remove any grime.

By taking the steps above, Simonds believes you’ll be riding the best chain lube on the market. He wasn’t content to stop there. More recently, he has begun to expand to other products.

Following in the tire tracks of the Ultimate Chain Lube, the NE+ Ultra Biodegradable chain lube has almost the same performance, but in an environmentally friendly version. The NE+ Ultra has no odor or color. When you open the cap, the only smell is the plastic of the bottle. Application is the same, but with 15 drops. Performance is slightly less at 350-400 miles per application, but the same staying power as the Ultimate. A 2 oz bottle goes for $20.

NixFrixShun also brought out their Race Grease. Simonds originally created it for an American wheel manufacturer that was looking for a better performing grease that was also free hub safe. Just like the Ultimate lube, it stays where you put it. The 4 oz bottle will set you back $20.

“For me, I don’t want to ruin anyones day,” explained Simonds. “If you put this into a free hub body, it’s going to work. It’s not going to cause a pawl to stick and if you load free bearings into a cup with a pop sickle stick, it’s not going to fall out. It’s similar to the old bull shot from way back that people used to hoard. It’s super high quality crazy stuff.”

Finally, the latest product is the Premium Handlebar Tape. Personally, I’m always on the look out for good bar tape. Lately, I’ve been hooked on LizardSkinz for their grip and buzz killing properties, but my major complaint is the price. The Premium Handlebar Tape from NixFrixShun offers grip in wet or dry conditions and the ability to customize the thickness (and cushioning) of the bar tape, due to it’s wide width and generous length. At the show, Simonds had a set of bars 48cm bars taped up. The wrap job looked averagely spaced, not overly wide or narrow, so what was surprising was how much was left over wrapped around the center of the bars. This gives you plenty of tape to go super thick for more cushion, or tight and thin for more feel, and plenty left over for another set of bars. The best part, it’s only $20. It’s available in black, with stealth black NFS logos for a very understated look.

Simonds gave us some of the Ultimate lube, and we’ll have a set of Premium Handlebar Tape, Race Grease, and the NE+ Ultra biodegradable lube on the way soon. We’ve already tried the lube out for a cross race and a few other rides, and I’m impressed. Keep an eye out for the reviews coming soon.

http://www.nixfrixshun.com