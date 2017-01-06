Jamis Bicycles & Silber Pro Cycling announce two year partnership

JAMIS Bicycles and Silber Pro Cycling are pleased to announce that Jamis will be the exclusive frameset supplier to the Silber Pro Cycling Team for the next two years. The Canadian registered UCI Continental team will take first delivery of their new bikes in late January before formally assembling for their 2017 team camp in Tucson, AZ in March.



Silber Pro Cycling burst on the North American scene in 2016 and made an immediate impact with their aggressive and passionate approach to racing. Their efforts were rewarded with wins at the Redlands Classic, Winston-Salem and Tou r of Utah. The team also placed four riders in the 2016 UCI World Road Championships including Ryan Roth who made the final break in the pro men’s race, finishing 15th. Roth and the rest of Silber’s 2017 roster were announced in December. It includes 2016 Tour of Utah stage winner and yellow jersey wearer Kris Dahl, 2016 Joe Martin Stage Race runner-up Nigel Ellsay, and former Team Jamis-Sutter Home member Stephen Bassett (USA).

“We are thrilled to be with Jamis,” said Silber team director, Gord Fraser. “Their bikes are world-class and they have such a rich history in the sport of cycling. We know we will be on the very best equipment and with a company that truly ‘gets it’. They are a genuine group of people who are fully vested in our team’s success. We could not be happier.”

Silber Pro Cycling owner & GM Scott McFarlane went on to say, “The culture at Jamis encourages people to get on a bike and make an impact–not just on a ride, but on your daily life. This attitude meshes well with Silber’s goals. We want our riders to have an impact on every event, but also to enjoy the adventure that comes with racing across the continent. This year our guys get to pursue their daily and long term goals on Jamis’ award-winning framesets that have a long history of delivering wins. So this is a win-win partnership that promises a lot of fun.”

“This is exciting,” commented Doug Martin, Sports Marketing Director for Jamis Bicycles. “Scott and Gord have done a fantastic job in such a short period of time with this team. Silber turned heads all year and every Sundayraced like they were shot out of a cannon–we love their approach and panache. Everything about this team is a great fit with our brand and company. We look forward to tremendous success together.”

Silber Pro Cycling will ride Jamis Xenith Series road and TT bikes in all events. All team framesets will be identical to those available as aftermarket items, with the exception of custom Silber Pro Cycling color and graphics. Bikes will be built using official team part and component suppliers including Shimano groups, Easton wheels & cockpit, and Fizik saddles.