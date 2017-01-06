SpeedSleev Launches Ranger Saddle Pack On Kickstarter

With SpeedSleev has always been about minimalist saddle, frame, and backpacks. The original SeatSleev gave riders the option for a small, minimalist saddle pack to carry only the essentials. The new Ranger saddle pack gives you the option to carry a little more, and keep it all protected from the elements in a tidy looking package.

With an original goal of $4,500, the Ranger has already tripled that mark as of January 6th, and still has another 15 days to go. The Kickstarter campaign closes on January 22nd at 1:08 PM eastern.

The Ranger is made from waterproof ballistic nylon that is nearly indestructible. When you peal back the rear facing cover, the Ranger has pockets to hold two tire levers, two 16-20g CO2 canisters, a compact multitool, and two road tubes. For mountain bikers or cyclocross/gravel riders that are using larger tubes, expect to hold a single tube, with possibly some extra room for some emergency gels or anything else that size. Ranger prototypes have weighed in at 44 grams, and SpeedSleev believes this should be very close to production weight.

As with other Kickstarter campaigns, SpeedSleev is offering multiple levels of support. Cat 5 ($1 or more) supports the campaign, with no reward. Cat 3 ($25 or more) gets you your own Ranger saddle pack, with an estimated delivery of April 2017. Cat 2 ($45 or more) gets you two Rangers, because we all have multiple bikes, and you don’t have to swap. Cat 1 ($70 or more) gets you two rangers and a One Way backpack, which made our holiday gift guide. When you step up to Pro level ($150 or more), you get a full complement of SpeedSleev products, the Ranger, Endure Top Tube Case, SeatSleev, Smuggler, One Way Backpack, Metro Gear bag, Phone Case, and Jersey Sleev.

While I still love my original SeatSleev that I have now been using for a number of years, but even with the little nylon cover, it is not completely waterproof. For nice days, it isn’t bad, but on nasty gravel rides, the water and grime can work it’s way in. The new design of the Ranger should help solve that.

As with the SeatSleev and its big brother, the SeatSleev Large, rumor has it that their is a larger version of the Ranger in the works. With the Kickstarter campaign already a hit, I’m sure we’ll see the larger version coming out later this year.

http://www.speedsleev.com