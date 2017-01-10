Patagonia lightens up Black Hole bag collection

Patagonia has expanded its legendary Black Hole™ bag family to include a collection of light, highly packable yet durable travel bags with enough technical chops for the opportunistic wanderer.

The new Lightweight Black Hole collection still swallows gear, endures abuse and carries all the essentials, but the five styles can all easily be packed away and disappear into larger pieces of luggage when they aren’t in use or deploy again in an instant when you need them. The collection consists of a 20 and 26-liter pack, a 30 and 45-liter duffel and a 28-liter gear tote. Each piece in the collection is built with a new fabric that is 50% lighter than the original Black Hole fabric.

The 17oz Lightweight Cinch Pack 20L was Inspired by the clean, top-loading design of a climbing chalk bag. The user-friendly Cinch Pack keeps gear organized without slowing your pace. A simple, single-pull main closure makes loading a cinch. A zippered stash pocket and ample carrying capacity in the roomy main compartment holds plenty of gear; micro daisy chain provides various lash points for any needed accessories. The pack is hydration-system compatible. The highly breathable mesh and comfortable carry shoulder straps and back panel make this pack an easy co-pilot for long days.

The 9.3oz Lightweight Black Hole Gear Tote is a tough, light and packable tote that swallows all of the gear in your van but also lives for last-minute grab and go outings. The do-all of catch-alls, our Gear Tote keeps life organized whether living on the road or running errands around town. This Tote stuffs into its own pocket for easy portability.

The Lightweight Black Hole Pack 26L pack is a versatile panel loader with enough room for all of your essentials, this pack is perfect as an extra pack for travel or as your light and simple daily driver. At 18oz this pack is an adaptable, go-anywhere bag for the essentials that carries everything needed to discover what’s down that beckoning dirt road.

The Lightweight Black Hole Duffel 30L is the lightest (16oz) and smallest duffel in the Black Hole™ line, perfect for daily errands or gear organization. It stuffs into its own pocket for easy portability. This 30L duffel creates order from your chaos as this resilient duffle keeps you organized while traveling far from the ordinary or close to home.

The Lightweight Black hole Duffel 45 L is the perfect midsized duffel that packs down small but deploys when needed on excursions that might require more carrying capacity. Stuffs into its own pocket for easy portability. This duffel allows you to take full advantage of whatever the road throws your way while only weighing 18oz.