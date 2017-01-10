Quick-Step Floors Cycling Team and Ekoi team up for 2017

Quick-Step Floors Cycling Team is happy to announce it has signed a partnership that will run throughout the 2017 season with French sunglass company Ekoi, the brand created in 2001 by Jean-Christophe Rattel, which specializes in cycling equipment. The brand is leader in France on the road cycling and triathlon market and is in a continuous process of expanding and developing across Europe, having the goal of becoming one of the continent’s leaders in the next few years.

Ekoi believes strongly in innovation, and for the 2017 season they are coming up with a revolutionary eyewear patent, Ekoi Fit First, that ensures a good fit and protection in case of shocks thanks to an elastomer piece in the middle of the front frame. The other eyewear that the team will use are the Ekoi Guerra and the ultra-light Ekoi Perso Evo 6.

The eyewear will be available for fans on the Quick-Step Floors Cycling Team webshop (www.quickstepfloorscycling.com) and on the Ekoi website (http://www.ekoi.fr) starting from February 2017.

“We are honored that a great team such as Quick-Step Floors Cycling Team believes in us. The team will ensure an important international visibility for both the brand and our products. It’s a big challenge for our brand. The goal is to develop our products thanks to this collaboration and live up to the needs of the team and the staff”, said Jean-Christophe Rattel, president and founder of Ekoi.

“Ekoi is a fresh brand with a lot of potential. We are satisfied with this collaboration and happy to bring our contribution to the development of the brand at a global level. Seeing their passion for what they do and for the sport makes me believe this is going to be a solid and rewarding partnership”, said Patrick Lefevere, the CEO of Quick-Step Floors Cycling Team.