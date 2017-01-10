Team Sky and Pinarello announce new Dogma F10

Team Sky will race on the new Pinarello DOGMA F10 in 2017 as the successful partnership between the team and Italian company enters its eighth year.

Lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic than the DOGMA F8, the new bike will be phased in across the 2017 campaign and will sport a striking new design, utilising elements of the data pattern to match the team’s new Castelli kit.

It follows in the footsteps of the DOGMA 60.1, DOGMA 2, DOGMA 65.1, DOGMA F8, DOGMA K8-S and DOGMA F8 Xlight – all of which have powered Team Sky to major success, including all four of Team Sky’s Tour de France victories.

The DOGMA F10 frame weighs 6.3% less than the F8 and is 7% stiffer, while the geometry remains the same – achieving all three major goals that Pinarello set out at the start of the development process.

Team Sky Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford described Pinarello as the ‘perfect partner’ for the team.

Brailsford said: “We’ve been working in partnership with Pinarello on this new model for a while now and so the whole team are really excited about the new F10.

“Pinarello have been a big contributor to our success and we have worked closely with them since our inception.

“We were delighted to renew our partnership with Pinarello last year. They are committed to innovation and constant improvement, so they are the perfect partner for Team Sky.”

Pinarello President Fausto Pinarello said: “Our new DOGMA F10 is the eighth bike we’ve provided for Team Sky in seven years, and as usual, the last one is always the best one… Good luck guys!”

Team Sky’s Head of Technical Operations Carsten Jeppesen expressed his excitement at the launch of the DOGMA F10.

Jeppesen said: “The F10 is the latest in a long line of cutting-edge and forward-thinking bikes from Pinarello, exemplifying the wonderful relationship we’ve enjoyed with them since the team’s inception. We were delighted to extend our partnership through to 2020 in the summer and firmly believe that the F10 is the best bike they’ve ever produced. Now we can’t wait to see it on the road in 2017.”

Drag has been reduced around the new concave down tube by 12.6% while modifications to the fork dropouts, in line with the work done on the Pinarello Bolide TT, have reduced drag in that area by up to 10%.

The junction of the new Shimano DuraAce Di2 will also be integrated into the down tube, making it easily accessible for adjustment, while all cables will be internally routed.

The added stiffness has come from further revolutionary developments in Pinarello’s asymmetric frame designs. Utilising the material Torayca T1100 1K, ensuring the highest tensile strength in the world, the frame is built to optimally counteract the asymmetric forces put through the bike, provided a stiffer and more balanced ride.

The partnership between Team Sky and Pinarello, which was extended for a further four years in 2016, has always been based on genuine collaboration, and this has again been true with the development of the new DOGMA F10.

After being extensively fatigue and crash tested, the bike was ridden for the first time by three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who gave Pinarello extremely positive and helpful feedback in the final stages of the DOGMA F10’s development.

Froome said: “I’ve always valued the way Pinarello work so closely with the team and the riders. It’s a true partnership. They make sure they are providing us with the best possible equipment for all types of racing. They are always seeking to go one better and that’s what they’ve done with the F10.

“I’ve been working on the new F10 with Pinarello for a long time now and so I’m really looking forward to starting my season on it. It’s a natural born winner.”