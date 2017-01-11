Canfield Brothers updates EPO carbon frameset

Canfield Brothers, high-end boutique mountain bike manufacturer, has updated their all-mountain 29er, the EPO, with XL sizing, stealth dropper routing and a gloss black finish.

The first carbon-fiber bike from Canfield Brothers, the original category-defying EPO was released in 2015, and turned heads with its sleek, flowing lines and the aggressive all-mountain 29er geometry that Canfield Brothers pioneered with the Yelli Screamy.

“As our first carbon fiber frame, the EPO continues our tradition of making bikes that we want to ride,” said Lance Canfield, co-owner and designer. “And that includes hardtail 29ers that are as much fun pointed downhill and in the air as the are efficient on the way up. And with the EPO’s carbon frame, we really created a bike that we love to look at almost as much as we love to ride it.”

The EPO features a 66.8-degree headtube angle when paired with a 140-millimeter fork for stable descending and ultra-short 16.3-inch chainstays for nimble handling. The all-new XL frame gets 467-millimeter reach and 657-millimeter stack, making the cockpit even roomier for large riders.

Don’t let the 3-pound (1,450-gram) carbon hardtail frame fool you—the EPO is an all-mountain brawler built to take a beating and look good doing it. Carbon weaves of varying thickness add strength and lateral stiffness where it counts to ensure the EPO is tough enough to wear a skull on the headtube while allowing for a vertically compliant ride.

All-new stealth dropper routing makes for an even cleaner build. Other details include 142×12 rear through-axle as well as ISCG mounts and 1x or front derailleur compatibility and a threaded bottom bracket for creak-free riding.

The EPO is available in gloss black with white graphics in M, L and XL and retails for $1,499 as a frame, or $3,899 as a complete Factory Build featuring Canfield’s own C2 components wheels, cranks and chainring, Shimano XT brakes and components, Race Face Sixc cockpit and RaceFace Turbine Dropper. Available now at Canfieldbrothers.com.

Features:

Carbon all-mountain 29er

66.8° Head angle, (140mm fork)

Short and fun 414mm (16.3in) chainstays

NEW Stealth dropper routing

NEW High gloss black finish

142×12 dropouts with Maxle included

ISCG 05 tabs

Integrated headset cups

Front derailleur compatible

Threaded 73mm BB for creak free riding

Available in M, L and XL

1,450 grams