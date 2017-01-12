Thunderbolt Sportswear recuts Mark II jeans

Thunderbolt Sportswear has introduced a new modernized style for their original Mark II jeans, now offering improved comfort and a tailored fit.

The Mark II jeans keep their 4-way stretch Schoeller® Dryskin soft-shell fabric, but now feature a modern fit that makes for a seamless transition between the bike commute and the office. Designed with wind resistant materials and a Nano-Sphere water repellent coating, these jeans can outlast even the harshest elements.

The Mark II Jeans are designed and sewn in Portland, OR, using imported Swiss fabric and are available in three shades (Alloy, Blacktop and ‘Jean’ with classic yellow stitching) as well as a variety of waist sizes and lengths.

Specs:

Schoeller® Dryskin soft-shell with NanoSphere® treatment.

Double woven blend of nylon, polyester, & spandex manufactured in accordance with Bluesign

Hidden zipper on right rear pocket

Reinforced ‘no-stretch’ waistband.

16 ounces.