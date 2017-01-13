Cycling illustrator Michael Valenti to follow, draw 2017 Tour de France

Cycling illustrator and friend of Bike World News, Michael Valenti, will embark on a trip to the 2017 Tour de France, illustrating the race as he goes and sharing the drawings on social media.

While there will be potentially thousands of photographers capturing images of the Tour, Valenti will be the only artist illustrating the event.

Valenti, an advertising designer and illustrator by day, starting combining his day job and his passion for cycling years ago. He has been creating cycling art since 2007 and was featured in one of Bike World News’ first Holiday Gift Guides and advertised with us for a while.

Now, Valenti’s work can be seen in the pages of Velo News and on posters for USA Cycling.

Valenti has already secured a motor home and plans to travel the route of the race each day before the start, taking inspiration from all that he sees and turning them into artwork that will be completed in the finishing town of each stage. He plans to document the process in video and will ultimately share photographs of the completed works on his Instagram account.