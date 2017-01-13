Trek-Segafredo Show 2017 Kit From Sportful

Trek-Segafredo & Sportful are delighted to present their new race kit for the 2017 season. The new kit, marked by a significant color change from white to red, was simultaneously presented at a Trek Bikes shop in Adelaide and at the team’s training camp in Mallorca this Friday. It will be used for racing throughout the year, thus completing the high visibility training outfit the team started wearing on January 1, 2017.

The official launch of the 2017 race kit also marks the start of a new 3-year clothing partnership with Sportful.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Trek-Segafredo, one of the most successful teams in pro cycling, with a good mix of a very strong classics squad with riders like Degenkolb and Stuyven and grand tour leaders like Contador, Mollema & Pantano we can really look at new ways to help every type of rider perform at their peak, no matter what the weather is doing”

Andrea Peron, Performance Director – Sportful

Sportful has a history of innovation and performance in cycling having supported some of the greatest teams in the peloton since 1985. The partnership with Trek Segafredo will allow Sportful to continue its research with athletes of the highest caliber, an instrumental factor in developing apparel that excels in all conditions.

Trek-Segafredo has chosen to work with Sportful in consideration of their progressive approach to clothing design. The partnership gives the team access to a dedicated R&D program that looks to improve athlete performance in every race and training situation.

“Partnering with Sportful gives us the opportunity to make sure our athletes are comfortable in all the situations they face throughout the cycling calendar, we see everything from snow at the spring classics to 50°C racing in the desert and everything in between. We are also confident that Sportful’s experience with aerodynamic testing will also give us an advantage especially in time trials. They are a very exciting addition to the team.”

Luca Guercilena, General Manager – Trek-Segafredo

The partnership is not just limited to providing clothing for the riders of Trek-Segafredo, but will be expanding to allow fans of the team across the world, the ability to purchase the same products, used by their favorite athletes.

“For Sportful it’s great to work with a team kit that has a very classy look and then bring some of our own design elements in too. We understand and support Trek-Segafredo’s new high visibility training kit project, fortunately we are no strangers to working with fluo yellow. Working with partners like Trek who share the same passion for innovation will no doubt be beneficial for everyone involved.”

Glen McKibben, Brand Manager – Sportful

After a full fitting session with the team, Trek-Segafredo athletes have now received their training and racing kits from Sportful. The apparel used by the pro team will include BodyFit Pro products, designed to give the perfect fit and ergonomics for pro level racing as well as Fiandre clothing designed for all weather protection with race performance. The team will also be using the Eurobike award winning Stelvio jacket for extreme conditions. Trek-Segafredo have also chosen Karpos outdoor clothing for their staff and athletes off the bike.