USA Cycling Announce Cyclocross Worlds Rosters

With the Cyclocross World Championships coming up in a little more than two weeks, USA Cycling announced the rosters of riders that will represent the USA in Bieles, Luxembourg. Some of the roster selections were automatic based on continental and national championship wins others received automatic bids based on current standings in the UCI rankings. Other riders were selected by USA Cycling selection committee based on results this year at nationals and other top events.

If you are not making the trek to Bieles, the UCI should have feeds of the event to view online. For a schedule or more info, check out the event site at http://bieles2017.lu/. Racing starts on January 28th with the Junior Men (5AM Eastern), U23 Women (7AM Eastern), and Elite Women’s (9AM Eastern) races. Sunday’s races will be the U23 Men (5AM Eastern) and Elite Men (9AM Eastern).

Elite Men

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team; Westhampton, Mass.)

Stephen Hyde^* (Cannondale Cyclocrossword; Easthampton, Mass.)

Jack Kisseberth (Jam Fund-NCC/Easthampton, Mass.)

Travis Livermon (Maxxis-Shimano; Winston Salem, N.C.)

Tobin Ortenblad* (San Cruz Factory Racing; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Jeremy Powers* (Aspire Racing; Easthampton, Mass.)

Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team; Birdsboro, Penn.)

Elite Women

Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing; Oakland, Calif.)

Kaitlin Antonneau* (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Racine, Wisc.)

Katie Compton^* (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation; Concord, N.H.)

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic/Zones; Bellingham, Wa.)

Amanda Miller* (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo; Fort Collins, Colo.)

U23 Men

Maxx Chance (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)

Lance Haidet* (Raleigh/Clement; San Luis Obispo, Calif.)

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Parker, Colo.)

Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance; Mason, Ohio)

Curtis White^* (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, N.Y.)

Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Hinesburg, Vt.)

U23 Women

Hannah Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR’C; Rutherford College, N.C.)

Ellen Noble^* (Aspire Racing; Kennebunkport, Maine)

Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.)

Emma White (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, N.Y)

Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Junior Men

Ross Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling; Boulder, Colo.)

Lane Maher* (Hands on Cycling; Harwinton, Conn.)

Sam Noel (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Shelburne, Vt.)

Denzel Stephenson^* (Boulder Junior Cycling; Boulder, Colo.)

Caleb Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.)

Calder Wood (Rad Racing NW; Anacortes, Wash.)

* automatic bid

^ continental champion

“We have depth and talent in all of our categories this year and look forward to a strong showing in Luxembourg,” said Marc Gullickson, USA Cycling’s Cyclocross Program Director.