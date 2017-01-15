US Cyclocross National Championships Gallery – Bob Kidd

Our man on the ground at the US Cyclocross World Championships was Bob Kidd, a photographer from Rhode Island I had a chance to meet while attending the KMC Cyclocross event a few years back. While I was enjoying the race from my nice warm couch, Bob was out in the cold, capturing some great images during the weekend’s events.

Some races were more drama filled than others, but all were exciting, regardless of where you were viewing them from. So here are Bob’s images, with a few words he used to describe each of the races. Thanks Bob for providing the recaps and images.

U23 Women

This race was all about Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) who led from the gun to the finish 35 minutes later on a technically challenging course of frozen mud, ice and ruts covered with the previous day’s snowfall. What would have been normally a world class cross course at Riverside Park in Hartford, CT became more of a course of attrition and least mistakes. Noble made few, if any and led second place Emma White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) by 30 seconds. Third place Hanna Finchcamp finished more than 3 minutes after White.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

U23 Men

Before the start of the U23 Men race, Maxx Chance was just another face in the talented crowd at CX Nationals. For 50 of the 54 minutes of the race Chance led all of the favorites, including Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle) and Cooper Willsey (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com). A chain drop in the last lap kept Chance on the podium in third place, but robbed him of the national title. Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling) took the championship and Gage Hecht finished second.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Elite Women

For some there was no surprise that Katie Compton (Trek) clinched her 13th in a row Elite Women’s Cyclocross Championship. She led from the start with her determined game face on. Less than 50 minutes later she won over Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) – 28 seconds back and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) 50 seconds back from Compton. Ellie Anderson (4th) took a hard fall during the race and should have been awarded the most combative for her efforts after her crash that left dirt and twigs on her kit and helmet.

Elite Men

Before the start of the race, the major contenders were Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing), Tobin Ortenblad (San Cruz Factory Racing), Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team), Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC), James Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement), Daniel Summerhill (United Healthcare), Travis Livermon, Todd Wells (SRAM), Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo). One hour and five minutes after the start, Hyde was the champion, followed by Driscoll ( 2 seconds back) and Werner (31 seconds back).

A hard crash reduced Powers to twenty fourth which did not reflect the effort required just to finish the race.