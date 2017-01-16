Farm To Fork Fondo Expand to Six Events, Registration Open

After two straight years of selling out all but one event, the Farm to Fork Fondo is back with six events throughout the Northeast. Registration is now open, with special savings until January 17th.

The Farm To Fork Fondo events bring together cyclists to celebrate the connection with local agriculture. The farm to table event takes cyclists through beautiful farm country on routes enjoyed by local cyclists. Aid stations are located at working farms that highlight the unique local items that the farms produce. At the end of the rides, cyclists are welcomed home to a festival atmosphere and a farm to table meal. This year, they are planning for 3,600 participants from over 40 states and several countries.

Retired US pro rider Tyler Wren created the events in 2015, starting in Hudson Valley, NY, and Pittsfield, VT. In 2016, he continued the original events, and added Lancaster County, PA, and Freeport, ME. For 2017, Wren is adding the Finger Lakes in New York and the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

“I founded the Farm to Fork Fondo series in 2015 after retiring from my 13-year career in professional cycling with the goal of celebrating and supporting the symbiotic relationship between cyclists, farmers and beautiful open space,” said Wren. “Our events in Hudson Valley, Vermont, Pennsylvania Dutch country and Maine have been hugely successful, and I am very excited to expand the series in 2017 to two new iconic farmland locations in the Finger Lakes and the Berkshires.”

Quickly becoming some of the premier events in the Northeast, the Farm to Fork Fondo brings cyclists and the farming community together to educate and motivate the cycling community to support local agriculture. Ride lengths typically range from about 10 miles to a little over 100.

“The farms along our routes represent more than just gorgeous scenery – connected to every beautiful barn are families doing work that is vital to our way of life, and I want to encourage more cyclist-farmer social connections and motivate more cyclists to support their local farmers wherever they call home,” said Wren.

The unique farm-to-table bicycle event series now includes stops in Hudson Valley at Pennings Farm on June 11, Finger Lakes at Atwater Estate Vineyards on June 25, Vermont at Riverside Farm on July 16, Pennsylvania Dutch at The Country Barn on July 29, Maine at Wolfe’s Neck Farm on August 27, and Berkshires at Hancock Shaker Village on September 25. Wrenegade Sports expects 3,600 participants in total from more than 40 different states and several countries.

Register by 11:59 PM Eastern on January 16th to receive special pricing, giveaways and prizes are part of the opening day of registration celebration.

June 11: Farm to Fork Fondo – Pennings Farm, Hudson Valley, NY

June 25: Farm to Fork Fondo – Atwater Estate Vineyards, Finger Lakes, NY

July 16: Farm to Fork Fondo – Riverside Farms, Pittsfield, Vermont

July 29: Farm to Fork Fondo – The Country Barn, Pennsylvania Dutch, Lancaster, PA

August 27: Farm to Fork Fondo – Wolfe’s Neck Farm, Freeport, ME

September 24: Farm to Fork Fondo – Hancock Shaker Village, Berkshires, MA

http://www.farmforkfondo.com