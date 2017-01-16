Be Seen in Rapha’s Merino Stand Collar and Long Sleeve Merino Polo

Recently, Rapha added some new touches to their City Line to increase visibility. The Signalcuffs, with reflective treatments and hi-viz pink bands can be hidden while off the bike, or exposed for your commute. Rapha was kind enough to send a few pieces to our East Coast Service Course, and we’ve put them through their paces in the office, on the bike, out on the town, and some family gatherings. Our conclusion, as pricy as Rapha tends to be, the Merino Stand Collar and Long Sleeve Merino Polo are well made and fit and function well on or off he bike.

Merino Stand Collar

This “knitted jumper”, or sweater as we call it in the States, features a wind blocking front panel, Signalcuffs, and a small zippered pocket on the lower left back for your small valuables. The gray and black horizontal stripes give it a classy look, while the black band on the left arm is unmistakably Rapha. A maroon and black version is also shown in the gallery on Rapha.cc, but only the gray and black is on offer in the US.

Comfort wise, the Merino Stand Collar is on point on and off the bike. The double-knit, merino wool body will keep you warm on the bike or standing along the tape at a cross race, but is still light enough to wear in the office, even for someone who is perpetually hot year round. Size wise, it runs pretty true to Rapha, which is a little on the small side in my opinion. In other brands, I would typically be a large, but the Merino Stand Collar fits perfectly in an extra large. For reference, I’m 6′ tall, and 190 pounds.

What really makes this piece unique is the wind blocking front panel. My first ride was a trip to the barber shop, with a photo shoot for the Van Dessel WTF and Altor 560g lock after. Paired with a sweat wicking 5 Year Basic tee and a pair of ABC pants, both from Lululemon, and Giro’s Republic commuter shoes, the Merino Stand Collar was ready for everything and looked the part. The first thing I noticed was how well the wind blocking panel worked. The temps were in the mid 40’s, with a little bit of wind. I could feel the wind on my arms, but the double knit construction kept them insulated enough. I tried to keep an easy pace on my way in to not get overheated, but the WTF was such a blast to ride, I found myself pedaling harder than I would normally on a commute. The Merino Stand Collar doesn’t quite have the ventilated back that the Long Sleeve Merino Polo does, but I never felt overly hot. As I got into the city, the Signalcuffs increased my visibility when I was signaling to drivers my intentions. Yet, when I got to the Black Comb, I was able to hide them to go back to a more understated look. My only criticism of the Merino Stand Collar is that the wind blocking panel can make a bit of a crinkling sound, but it’s not terribly noticeable other than when pulling it on or off.

Long Sleeve Merino Polo

On a different ride, this time to Lancaster’s Central Market, the oldest farmers market in the nation, I gave the Long Sleeve Merino Polo a shot. Again, pairing it with Lululemon’s 5 Year Basic Tee and ABC pants, the polo looked right at home for a polished, yet casual look. The temperature was a bit warmer, so the need for a wind blocking panel was not there. The tight knit front is lighter than the Merino Stand Collar, and the back panel has a mesh knit that helps to make the polo a little more ventilated. Available in Navy (more royal) with a darker blue band or black with a gray band, both colors look great and provide options for color or an understated black look. The polo also features the Signalcuff, providing visibility when riding and then hiding away when not. The small valuables pocket is also present on the back.

The fit is very similar to the Merino Stand Collar, but just a lighter feel and a little more stretch. The front features a ring pull 1/4 zip, allowing you to close it for warmth, or open it for a more casual look. I’ve often paired it with button down shirt underneath for a dressy look. While I like both, the Long Sleeve Merino Polo tends to be my go to for the office and holiday parties due to its lighter weight.

Conclusions

Save for the various jackets in the City line, the Merino Stand Collar and the Long Sleeve Merino Polo are range topping apparel pieces at $210 each. Rapha has put a lot of thought into each and have done a great job in creating two comfortable knit tops that will look and function well on or off the bike. The quality merino wool used remains odor free and helps to regulate body temperature well. Both pieces have me looking forward to cool Saturday mornings for a ride into the city for a trip to the market or meeting up with friends for dinner and drinks.

Merino Stand Collar – $210

Long Sleeve Merino Polo – $210

http://www.rapha.cc