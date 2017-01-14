Rapha’s Merino Stand Collar and Long Sleeve Merino Polo offer a smart look with plenty of function on and off the bike. […]

The Farm To Fork Fondo events expand to six events and continue as the premier sportive events in the Northeast. […]

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan edged his rivals to claim the opening stage of the Tour Down Under on Tuesday […]

Former Australian champion Amanda Spratt has claimed the overall victory in the 2017 Santos Women’s Tour after successfully holding on to the race lead since day one. […]

YT Industries presented its 2017 bike range today. Brand new specs, rich new graphics and new sizes are among the highlights. […]

Richie Porte has claimed the win on stage 2 of the 2017 Tour Down Under with a brilliant solo attack at the base of the Paracombe climb. […]

22-year-old Caleb Ewan has claimed his second stage of the 2017 Tour Down Under, sprinting to victory in a messy bunch kick into Victor Harbor on stage three today. […]

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan continued his incredible run of early season form when he roared clear of the pack to claim his third victory in four stages of the Tour Down Under on Friday. […]

