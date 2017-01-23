BMC Racing Team’s Richie Porte jumps atop UCI rankings on TDU win

BMC Racing Team‘s Richie Porte finished comfortably with the pack in Sunday’s closing criterium at the 2017 Tour Down Under to secure his first overall win in the UCI season opener. This is Porte’s first overall in the race after finishing second the last two years.

Porte was BMC Racing Team Sports Director Fabio Baldato’s choice to lead the squad for the race. Before the race, Baldato said, “Richie is in good shape for this time of the year and is motivated, so it is important that we bring a solid team to help him go for a good result. We have former winner Rohan Dennis and new recruit Miles Scotson who, coming from Adelaide, know the roads well.”

With the win, Porte moves atop the UCI World Tour rankings with a solid 660 points. The Australian, who has continued to see success after success since turning pro in 2006 can likely be expected to turn his attention later in the year to either Paris-Nice, a race that he has won twice before. With a final-stage time trial and a massive summit finish in the penultimate stage, this year’s route is set up pretty well for Porte, who’s already a two-time winner of Paris-Nice. Ultimately, his odds will shift depending on who joins him at the start line, but is 7/1 at this early stage according to according Pro Cycling oddsmaker at Mytopsportsbooks.com.

In a post-race interview, Porte said of Paris-Nice: “I love that race. It’s sort of my adopted home race in Europe. It’s early days but I’m ok with any pressure. If there was pressure here from the team, then I didn’t feel it. Nothing was really ever said. It was just in the media that people were saying that I was the favorite.”

Baldato heaped more praise upon Porte after the Tour Down Under win.

“I think this is a really good sign for Richie for the rest of the season,” he said. “To start the year here well on home soil gives him a lot of confidence for when he returns to Europe. The entire team, riders and staff, can be really happy with this week. To start the season with a UCI WorldTour win for BMC Racing Team is a great way to start.”

Looking further on in the season, Porte is already eyeing a return to the Tour de France in July. He will start the race as the uncontested team leader.

“Quite a few of the guys here will do a program in the lead up to the Tour de France with me,” Porte said. “That’s exciting that I’ve got a team built around me for the first time ever. I’ve often been the plan B but BMC Racing Team has put a lot of faith in me this year. I think today I’ve shown that I can repay that faith they’ve put in me.”