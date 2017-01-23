USA Cycling announces automatic selections for BMX World Championships

USA Cycling today announced five members who have automatically qualified for the United States’ BMX World Championships team.

Brooke Crain (Visalia, Calif./Haro Bikes-Dans Comp), Nic Long (Lakeside, Calif./Haro Bikes-Dans Comp), Alise Post (Chula Vista, Calif./Redline USA) and Corben Sharrah (Tucson, Ariz./Daylight Cycle Co.) all qualified for the team based on their World ranking as of Dec. 31, 2016. Per USA Cycling’s selection criteria, any male athlete ranked in the top 16 of the UCI elite rankings and any female athlete ranked in the top eight of the UCI elite women’s rankings receive automatic qualification. Sharrah and Long are ranked first and fourth in the men’s rankings, respectively, while Post and Crain are ranked third and fifth, respectively.

Connor Fields (Henderson, Nev./Chase BMX-Monster Energy) qualified by virtue of winning a medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Fields won Team USA’s first-ever BMX Olympic Gold medal in Rio.

The full team will be announced in late May.

The United States will play host to the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, S.C., July 25-30, 2017. The last time that the event was held in the United States was 2001.