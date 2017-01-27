CrossVegas announces 11th edition of race

Watts Marketing, owner and organizer of Clif Bar CrossVegas, announced plans today for the 11th edition of the biggest cyclocross race in America. The race will be held on Wednesday September 20 in Las Vegas.

The kick-off event of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup series for the last two seasons, CrossVegas will be a Category 1 event on the 2017 international calendar announced today by the International Cycling Union during their annualmeeting in Luxembourg.

CrossVegas director Brook Watts commented, “We decided to return to our roots in 2017 with a focus on racing for all categories. The racing will be just as exciting and the fun will be at the same level of intensity as expected for CrossVegas.”

CrossVegas will take place on Wednesday evening September 20, 2017 and will include racing events for Women Elite, Men Elite, as well as a USA Cycling category race and the ever-popular Wheelers & Dealers Industry race.

Racers from over 20 nations competed in 2016. Competitors included the world’s top-ranked men and women as well as multiple national and UCI world champions. Winners in 2016 were Sophie De Boer of the Netherlands and Wout Van Aert of Belgium.

Perhaps no US city is better equipped to host an event like CrossVegas than Las Vegas, “the entertainment capital of the world.” The spectacle of CrossVegas – taking place under the lights with multiple course features designed to challenge racers and provide maximum spectator entertainment – is uniquely suited for Las Vegas. During the same week the city hosts Interbike, the largest bicycle trade show outside of Europe. CrossVegas provides a showcase for athletes and sponsors in front of the crowd of 12,000, including many bicycle industry representatives.

In related news, Watts Marketing will be the organizer of World Cup Waterloo, a new race of the Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Series scheduled for Sunday September 24, 2017 in Waterloo, Wisconsin. The World Cup race, part of a weekend of cyclo-cross races and activities for all abilities, takes place on the grounds of Trek Bicycles world headquarters located a short distance from Madison, Wisconsin.

Watts commented, “We’re excited to be part of World Cup Waterloo. Having brought World Cup cyclo-cross to the US it’s great to have a role in the further expansion of the World Cup series to new areas of the country”

Watts concluded by saying “We’ll have more announcements about both CrossVegas and World Cup Waterloo in the coming months.”