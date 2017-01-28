Ellen Noble takes U23 Silver at 2017 Cyclocross World Championships

American Ellen Noble highlighted a strong showing for the United States on the first day of the 2017 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Bieles, Luxembourg, winning the silver medal in the U-23 women’s race.

Noble (Aspire Racing; Kennebunkport, Maine), who just three weeks ago won a national championship in Hartford, Conn., finished just 10 seconds off the lead. Noble led during the race, but the Netherlands’ Annemarie Worst caught Noble after a steep decent on the final lap.

“I increased my training,” Noble said following the race when asked what changed from last year to this year. “Last year, I came in relatively undertrained and I placed sixth. This year, I spent a lot more time trying to perfect my skills by racing more mountain. I also did a bit more road racing so I think I was trying to become a better all-around rider. Increasing my fitness, which has been a weak point in the past, by adding more volume and more intensity has been extremely helpful to me.”

Emma White (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, N.Y) also notched a top-10 finish, coming in 26 seconds off the lead in eighth place. Three other Americans finished the race: Hannah Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR’C; Rutherford College, N.C.) finished 21st, Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.) finished 37th andAshley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Highlands Ranch, Colo.) finished 41st.

In the elite women’s race, the United States had four finishers in the top 15. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Racine, Wisc.) crossed the line in 10th place, just under two minutes behind the leader. TeammateElle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing; Oakland, Calif.) finished 11th, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo; Fort Collins, Colo.) crossed the line 13th and Courtenay McFadden (American Classic/Zones; Bellingham, Wa.) notched a 15th place finish. American Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation; Concord, N.H.) finished 21st.

National Champion Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache; Colorado Springs, Colo.) spent much of the day in the top-10, but did not finish the race after she bent the derailleur into her wheel during the switchbacks portion of the course.

In the junior men’s race, Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling; Boulder, Colo.) notched a top-10 finish for the United States, finishing ninth, just two minutes off the leader. Lane Maher (Hands on Cycling; Harwinton, Conn.) finished just under two minutes later in 17th, while Caleb Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.) andCalder Wood (Rad Racing NW; Anacortes, Wash.) came in 32nd and 33rd, respectively. Ross Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling; Boulder, Colo.) crossed the line in 36th position and Sam Noel (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Shelburne, Vt.) in 43rd.

The event will continue tomorrow with the U23 men's race at 5 a.m. (ET) followed by the elite men at 9 a.m. (ET).

Junior Men

1. Thomas Pidcock (GBR), 41:24

2. Daniel Tulett (GBR), +:38

3. Ben Turner (GBR), +:44

9. Denzel Stephenson (USA), +2:07

17. Lane Maher (USA), +3:41

32. Caleb Swartz (USA), +5:47

33. Calder Wood (USA), +6:05

36. Ross Ellwood (USA), +6:09

43. Sam Noel (USA), +7:00

U-23 Women

1. Annemarie Worst (NED), 43:47

2. Ellen Noble (USA), +:10

3. Evie Richards (GBR), +:26

8. Emma White (USA), +2:37

21. Hannah Arensman (USA), +5:21

37. Emma Swartz (USA), +8:08

41. Ashley Zoerner (USA), -2LAP

Elite Women

1. Sanne Cant (BEL), 43:06

2. Marianne Vos (NED), +:01

3. Katerina Nash (CZE), +:21

10. Kaitlin Antonneau (USA), +1:46

11. Elle Anderson (USA), +2:29

13. Amanda Miller (USA), +2:49

15. Courtenay McFadden (USA), +2:53

21. Rebecca Fahringer (USA), +4:49

Katherine Compton (USA), DNF