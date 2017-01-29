Nikias Arndt Wins Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Following a great sprint it was Nikias Arndt (GER) who took the first victory of the team’s road season at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. On his Giant TCR, Arndt out sprinted the leading group of 23 riders after completing the 174km course alongside some of Victoria’s most spectacular scenery.

Fans were treated to onboard GoPro footage along with live rider data in the Velon application. Please find the onboard compilation video attached.

Race winner Nikias Arndt said: “Today the team did a truly awesome job, Wilco and I were protected really well up until the final. We had a good plan to cover different scenarios on the difficult final lap. I had to fight really hard to survive the final climbs and the guys made sure I was set up for the sprint. I am really happy to finish off the trip to Australia like this and pleased that I could reward the team with a win after all of their hard work over the past three weeks.”

“With such a difficult final lap we had to have two cards to play as we didn’t know how the race would eventuate. We had Wilco there to cover the moves on the climbs on the final lap. We also had Nikias there in case there was a slightly bigger group that came to the finish. In the end our plan with Nikias came through. The guys went full for it and showed great dedication and Nikias proved to have the fastest legs. It’s a great result for him and the team,” said the team’s coach Luke Roberts (AUS).