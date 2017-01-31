Theo Bos joins BEAT Cycling Club

Theo Bos has joined BEAT Cycling Club as a member and ambassador. Bos and BEAT are working together toward a common future with the goal of creating a professional track team from a club structure.

BEAT Cycling Club, a new initiative in cycling, is building an international cycling club that includes professional cycling teams competing in various disciplines. In joining forces with former world champion Theo Bos, the club has taken an important step toward the realization of a professional track team.

Bos returned to track cycling last year, after racing on the road for the past six years, during which time he amassed 40 victories. The former world champion in the kilometer, sprint and keirin wants, together with BEAT, to achieve his own ambitions and create a track legacy, starting with the world championships in Hong Kong, which will take place from April 12 to 16.

BEAT will draw on Bos’s road and track expertise and experience to further build the club. BEAT has an appealing international ambassador in one of the most successful Dutch cyclists in recent years. Bos’s membership in the club already creates a unique opportunity for any cycling fan to be his clubmate and to experience his adventures up close.

THEO BOS:

“I believe in the club model of BEAT, and I look forward to making my contribution to this international club, where cyclists and fans can enjoy the sport at the highest level.”

“Personally, I will focus on track cycling again for the next few years. I have the ambition to compete for medals. I would also like to take responsibility to help improve the continuity of track cycling and bring the sport to a higher level via a professional track team. I believe BEAT is the right club with which to realize these goals. I think we can complement each other very well and lay the foundation in the coming period for a good professional sports environment in which I can use my knowledge and expertise.

“In the next few months I’m going to prepare for the world championships in Hong Kong. I want to prepare for the kilometer, where I intend to compete for a medal.”

GEERT BROEKHUIZEN, MEDEOPRICHTER BEAT CYCLING CLUB:

“We are extremely proud to have Theo joining our club. Theo is a rider with a lot of experience on the road and track, and he has a great image in global cycling. Like BEAT, he has the ambition to achieve great things in the coming years. We look forward to further expanding the club with Theo, inspiring our members and creating a professional track team from a club structure.”

Follow Bos on his #RoadToBEAT through our website beatcycling.club and our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with @beatcyclingclub.