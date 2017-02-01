Rudy Project Racemaster – A New World Tour Contender Helmet

Rudy Project continues their involvement at the highest level of cycling with their sponsorship of the Bahrain-Merida Pro Cycling Team. To outfit Vincenzo Nibali and team, the brand recently launched their latest road helmet, the Racemaster.

While Rudy brings their usual good looks and great fit, they also concentrated on adding additional safety features to a light, ventilated and aerodynamic helmet. The newest technology in the Racemaster is the Hexocrush design, which uses two different densities of foam in a hexagonal structure to deflect impact forces to the side and radially. This lightweight protection helps to reduce G-forces upon impact. Additionally, Rudy Project also offers a version with MIPS, which adds even more protection in rotational impacts.

On the outside, the Racemaster includes exposed rebar, which adds strength to the helmet’s structure and provides a unique look. Rudy also wants you to be seen, so they have added reflective touches to the shell and reflective straps. The RSR 9 retention system and Divider Pro side buckles dial in a comfortable fit.

Another design feature is the rear tail, which helps to reduce vortex formation and decreases drag and neck strain. The rear Garage Eyewear Dock provides a place to put your sunnies and keeps the front vents open for when you need the airflow the most. The rear dividers keep the temples off your head when inserted, and the tail’s structure keeps your sunglasses from bouncing.

“The Racemaster is making its debut on the World Tour stage with Team Bahrain-Merida,” said Paul Craig, Co-Founder and President of Rudy Project North America. “It’s a stunning-looking helmet, with a fit that’s in a class with our popular Sterling helmet which I consider to be the industry’s benchmark product for comfort. And the Racemaster is lighter, faster, sleeker, and it’s the ideal road/tri helmet with an absolute show-stopping, one-of-a-kind look.”

The Racemaster is available in matte black and matte white in standard or MIPS versions. The Bahrain-Merida gold version of the standard helmet is also available. Sizes available are small/medium, and large

Rudy Project Racemaster – $349.99

Rudy Project Racemaster MIPS – $449.99

http://www.e-rudy.com