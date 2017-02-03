Reynolds Cycling supports Huntsman Foundation with NAHBS 2017 raffle

Reynolds Cycling will be supporting the Huntsman Cancer Foundation and the work of the Huntsman Cancer Institute by hosting a fundraising raffle that will start today and conclude at the 2017 North American Handmade Bicycle Show, Sunday, March 12th. Reynolds Cycling will lead the fundraising raffle efforts with a set of Blacklabel carbon mountain bike wheels.

“Seeing the cycling community come together for the noble cause of advancing cancer research is a really amazing prospect. Including a set of our premium carbon wheels in the raffle will hopefully get cycling enthusiasts buying raffle tickets and help raise as much money for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation as possible,” said Mike Dufner, Reynolds Cycling’s CFO.

Other brands participating in the raffle and supporting this effort include No. 22 Bicycle Company, Kali Protectives, Magura USA, DNA Cycling, and the Huntsman 140, a charity ride that also benefits the cancer institute. Winners of the raffle will be drawn and announced the final day of the North American Handmade Bicycle Show, March 12th.

To purchase raffle tickets and to find more information on the Huntsman Cancer Institute, click here.