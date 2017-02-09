Gold medal marks return from injury for Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio got her season underway in the best possible way by winning the South African individual time trial championships today. The title is Moolman-Pasio’s fourth elite national time trial gold medal after previous successes in 2015, 2014 and 2013.

More importantly, the result is an indicator of a successful recovery from a hip fracture sustained during a time trial in October last year.

“It’s awesome to win the title back. I actually haven’t really been on the TT bike after the injury last year and I just realised how at home I feel on the TT bike. It’s one of the reasons I joined Cervélo Bigla because of the amazing partners we have and the focus on the TT,” a delighted Moolman-Pasio said.

“The rehab has gone well. There were a few instances where I’ve been compensating with my back and I’ve had to back off a bit. There have been obstacles along the way in the recovery but I’ve learnt to take my time in the recovery, this has been a slower build up than the past which is a blessing in disguise after seven years of racing in Europe and South Africa non-stop without a good break. This result today is good for the confidence to show that things are on track for the year.”

Moolman-Pasio crossed the line in a time of 32 minutes 10 seconds to average 42.6km/h. She beat her closest competitor by over 3 minutes.

The road race takes place on Saturday 11 February, over 128,7km.