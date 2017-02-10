More News

2017 National Bike Challenge announced by Bike League and 3M

The League of American Bicyclists and presenting sponsor 3M are excited to announce the sixth annual National Bike Challenge. The Challenge will welcome over 60,000 riders to pedal a combined 30 million miles between May 1 and September 30, 2017 for improved health, fitness and fun!

Challenge participants will use the Strava platform to record their commuting and recreational miles, and statistics and leaderboards will then appear on the new nationalbikechallenge.org site. There is no cost to participants to join, and riders are encouraged to form teams at their workplace or school to motivate their colleagues to log more miles or to start commuting for the first time.

According to Bill Nesper, the League’s Deputy Director, Programs and Operations, “The Challenge brings together individuals, businesses, universities and communities to support our goal of creating a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone. We are honored to partner with 3M to grow the 2017 Challenge with a new website. We look forward to sharing the stories of how the Challenge encourages new riders and builds community.”

“On behalf of 3M and especially as a biking enthusiast, I’m pleased to be involved with a sponsorship of the 2017 National Bike Challenge,” said Paul Acito, VP and CMO, 3M Marketing-Sales. “The health and wellness of our employees as well as contributing to a more sustainable future are among the great reasons for our involvement.”

A new National Bike Challenge website will soon launch at nationalbikechallenge.org. Updates are available at facebook.com/nationalbikechallenge.

