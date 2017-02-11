Eliel Cycling to Kit Up Aventon Factory Team

Aventon Factory Team look to continue their success in the track bike crit scene with the help of California clothing brand Eliel Cycling. You’ll be able to get your own kit later on this year.

After a solid year of racing, Aventon is back and looking to improve upon their success in 2016. Targeting races like the Red Hook Crit Series, The Wolfpack Hussle, and the Red Bull Last Stand, the men’s and women’s squads will be wearing some Eliel’s latest and most technical clothing on the bike. It’s hard to imagine the team would wear anything other than the Mavericks Aero Speedsuit, Eliel’s slipperiest bit of kit. Available in long and short sleeve, it feature a low cut neck for comfort and minimal drag. On the back, it has two easy to reach pockets that provide aerodynamic storage for gels and other small items.

Returning riders to the men’s squad are Tristan Uhl (Austin, TX), David Santos (San Diego, CA), Chris Tolley (Austin, TX), Olivier Leroy (Dijon, France) and Joaquin Najar (Austin, TX). Issac Howe (San Diego, CA) joins the team for the 2017 campaign.

Sammi Runnels (Austin, TX), Gretchen Stumhofer (San Diego, CA), Esther Walker (San Diego, CA), Kym Perfetto, (Brooklyn, NY), Nissy Cobb (Portland, Oregon) return for the women’s squad, and add new rider Eléonore Saraiva (Dijon, France).

Sean Burke (San Diego, CA) returns as the team’s coach.

2016 Highlights

1st Place Woman, Wolfpack Hustle Shortline Criterium, Long Beach, CA

3rd Place Men’s Wolfpack Hustle Shortline Criterium, Long Beach, CA

1st & 2nd, Men’s National Mutarde Criterium, Dijon, France

2nd Place, Men’s Redhook Crit, Barcelona, Spain

3rd Place, Women’s Redhook Crit, Milan, Italy

5th Place, Women’s Redhook Crit, Milan, Italy

3rd Place, Men’s Bone Machine Criterium, Portland, Oregon

2nd Place Women’s Bone Machine Criterium, Portland, Oregon

1st & 3rd Place, Women’s Red Bull Last Stand, Austin, TX

http://www.elielcycling.com

https://www.aventon.com/pages/aventon-racing-team