Eliel Cycling to Kit Up Aventon Factory Team

February 11, 2017 Scott Kingsley Road Racing News 0

Aventon Factory Team look to continue their success in the track bike crit scene with the help of California clothing brand Eliel Cycling. You’ll be able to get your own kit later on this year.

After a solid year of racing, Aventon is back and looking to improve upon their success in 2016. Targeting races like the Red Hook Crit Series, The Wolfpack Hussle, and the Red Bull Last Stand, the men’s and women’s squads will be wearing some Eliel’s latest and most technical clothing on the bike. It’s hard to imagine the team would wear anything other than the Mavericks Aero Speedsuit, Eliel’s slipperiest bit of kit. Available in long and short sleeve, it feature a low cut neck for comfort and minimal drag. On the back, it has two easy to reach pockets that provide aerodynamic storage for gels and other small items.

Oliver Leroy

Returning riders to the men’s squad are Tristan Uhl (Austin, TX), David Santos (San Diego, CA), Chris Tolley (Austin, TX), Olivier Leroy (Dijon, France) and Joaquin Najar (Austin, TX). Issac Howe (San Diego, CA) joins the team for the 2017 campaign.

Kym Perfetto

Sammi Runnels (Austin, TX), Gretchen Stumhofer (San Diego, CA), Esther Walker (San Diego, CA), Kym Perfetto, (Brooklyn, NY), Nissy Cobb (Portland, Oregon) return for the women’s squad, and add new rider Eléonore Saraiva (Dijon, France).

Sean Burke (San Diego, CA) returns as the team’s coach.

2016 Highlights 

  • 1st Place Woman, Wolfpack Hustle Shortline Criterium, Long Beach, CA
  • 3rd Place Men’s Wolfpack Hustle Shortline Criterium, Long Beach, CA
  • 1st & 2nd, Men’s National Mutarde Criterium, Dijon, France
  • 2nd Place, Men’s Redhook Crit, Barcelona, Spain
  • 3rd Place, Women’s Redhook Crit, Milan, Italy
  • 5th Place, Women’s Redhook Crit, Milan, Italy
  • 3rd Place, Men’s Bone Machine Criterium, Portland, Oregon
  • 2nd Place Women’s Bone Machine Criterium, Portland, Oregon
  • 1st & 3rd Place, Women’s Red Bull Last Stand, Austin, TX

http://www.elielcycling.com

https://www.aventon.com/pages/aventon-racing-team

Scott Kingsley
Heckling Editor, Image Taker, Crash Test Dummy, and Beard Master at Bikeworldnews.com

~Veggie Powered Athlete~

Location – Lancaster, PA

Current Testing Rigs – 2015 Bianchi Sempre Pro, 2014 Trek Boone 9, 2015 Cannondale Scalpel 2, 1978 Trek TX900

Dream Bike – I’ll tell you when they make it

Discipline – Cyclocross, with some dabbling on the road, mountain, and running

Favorite Rides – Quiet country roads of Amish Country, some of the best roads around.

Food of Choice – Brown rice and quinoa veggie roll, make that two

Beer of Choice – Unibroue Grand Reserve 17, aged four years

http://www.scottkingsleyphotography.com
About Scott Kingsley
