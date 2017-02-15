Pro cyclists once again push back on disc brakes

Professional Cyclist’s Association President Gianni Bugno has once again appealed to the UCI’s Equipment Commission to inform them that the majority of the professional peloton are not in favor of the current disc brake testing period unless the safety conditions required by the riders are not guaranteed.

The CPA has submitted three requests to the Commission that the riders deemed necessary to resume the tests. First, the edges of the discs should be rounded. Second, the disc brakes should be equipped with a safety guard; and third, that all the riders participating in these tests should all use the new system, allowing the same braking

performance.

On the first request the UCI was able to get good results and some solutions are also under consideration regarding safety guards. Regarding the third condition, there is not a satisfactory answer at this time.

“At this point, there is a reason to believe that it is not yet time to start these tests”, commented Bugno, adding: “As we have said several times, we are not against the technological innovation, but we are worried above all by the safety of the riders on the road.”

In his letter Bugno also expressed his concern about the fact that some riders are already using disc brakes in racing while the Equipment Commission is still working to improve the safety and performance of this equipment. He called for a better clearness in the regulations concerning the use of the disc brakes, with the aim of reassuring the riders on the proper management of this project.

“We believe that the riders will finally agree and that at the end they will be happy to use these new technologies in the race, but only once the preventive safety measures that have been requested will be carried out,” Bugno concluded, who said: “We also asked that all the riders will be able to use a bicycle with disc brakes as soon as possible for the training. It would be ridiculous to test such equipment for the first time in the race. This first step seems to me logical and indisputable in the process, if we want to put this new system in place in our sport.”