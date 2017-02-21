Garmin expands professional cycling team sponsorships

Garmin International Inc. today announced sponsorship of nine professional cycling teams in 2017, including five world tour teams and four mountain biking teams.

They will continue to sponsor the Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team and the Movistar Team, and welcomes the Astana Pro Team, FDJ Pro Team and Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka this year. Additionally, Garmin will continue its support of the following mountain biking teams: Trek Factory Racing, CLIF Pro Team, CUBE Action Team and Scott-SRAM.

“Garmin started sponsoring professional cycling teams nearly a decade ago, and we are excited to continue our commitment to the sport,” said Jon Cassat, Vice President of Communications. “As a leader in cycling technology, we are proud to provide the teams with top- of-the-line products – from GPS bike computers to cycling awareness accessories and multisport GPS watches – for training, racing and adventure in between.”

Several teams will be equipped with Garmin products to increase performance and help provide a safer cycling environment. Edge® cycling computers will provide data and key metrics to cyclists, as well as GPS and navigational support. The world’s first cycling radar, Varia™, will warn of vehicles approaching from behind, while a tail light brightens and flashes to alert drivers of a cyclist ahead. Additionally, many of the sponsored teams will use the company’s Forerunner® GPS running watches, fēnix® multisport GPS watches and a range of vívo activity trackers which will monitor the distance cyclists travel, the calories they burn and how much sleep they get every night. The teams will also benefit from the Garmin Index™ smart scale that measures weight, body fat, skeletal muscle mass and more.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. They serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation.