Chloe Dygert sets track record enroute to Gold at Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Another record-breaking day capped off the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup Los Angeles on Sunday. U.S. rider Chloe Dygert won the Individual Pursuit, New Zealand took home the event trophy, and the French team finished with the 2016-2017 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup overall title after two days of racing at the VELO Sports Center at StubHub Center, on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills in Carson, Calif.

Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.) made her Individual Pursuit debut today in grand fashion. She recorded a track record time of 3:28.431 to win gold, breaking a decade-old mark set by her U.S. teammate and mentor Sarah Hammer. It was the fastest Individual Pursuit time this World Cup season.

“This was my first time racing Individual Pursuit,” Dygert said. “Coming here, I had no idea what to expect. I had done some training in the event, and it was really great to have Sarah [Hammer] here as the race is kind of her specialty – she helped me nail in what I should be doing in order to get a fast time. I couldn’t have done it without her help.”

Germany’s Kristina Vogel clocked 10.896 in the Women’s Flying 200-meter time trial during qualifying to also set a new track record at the VELO Sports Center. She, along with nine other riders, broke the previous mark of 11.278 set by Natallia Tsylinskaya of Belarus. Vogel went on to win the Women’s Sprint gold medal on Sunday night.

New Zealand’s reigning World Champion Men’s Sprint Team of Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins once again proved why they’re wearing the rainbow jersey. The trio set a track record of 43.588 during qualifying on Friday, and continued on their hot streak to win gold on Sunday night.

The Kiwi contingent finished the weekend with 16 total medals to claim the Los Angeles World Cup trophy. Ten of 11 New Zealand riders won medals and medaled in nine of 13 races.

“It’s been awesome. It’s great to start the new Olympic cycle with a win here in LA,” said Dawkins. “We came away with our best-ever medal haul and our first ever World Cup series win for the team. It’s been an awesome competition and a great few days. The VELO Sports Center has really stacked up to be one of the best velodromes in the world – as you see from the times over the last few days.”

Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata won his second consecutive Men’s Keirin World Cup race on Sunday. In the Men’s Madison, the Irish duo of Felix English and Mark Downey shot across the line for gold.

Australia’s Amy Cure, a two-time Olympian, and teammate Alexandra Manly went the distance to win the Women’s Madison. The Women’s Scratch Race was won by Tetyana Klimchenko from Ukraine.

The 2016-2017 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup concluded tonight in Los Angeles, the leg of the four-event series. France captured the overall World Cup title on cumulative points.

“It’s good for the French team because we don’t win this award every year – it is very difficult to win,” said French rider Francois Pervis. “It was the work of everybody – the staff and the riders. It gives us confidence, and it’s good for the riders. We can work over the next month with less stress, and focus on what we need to do to win at the World Championships.”

Track cycling competition continues at the VELO Sports Center next weekend with the 2017 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships from March 2-5. It will be the first time in the history of para-cycling that a UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships will be held the season following the Paralympic Games.

On the road, the Etape du Tour Ride Series comes to Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, where riders and spectators can experience the Tour de France in California. Visit www.letapecalifornia.com for more information.

The 2017 Amgen Tour of California follows with some of the best professional cycling teams in the world racing from Northern to Southern California, May 14-20. The four-day Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease™ Women’s Race empowered with SRAM will begin in South Lake Tahoe, California on May 11 and conclude May 14 in Sacramento just prior to Stage 1 of the men’s race. Find more at www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.

Complete results from the weekend can be found at www.trackworldcupla.com.