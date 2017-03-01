Greg Van Avermaet Headlines Strade Bianche Roster

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Greg Van Avermaet is looking to score another UCI WorldTour win when he lines up at Strade Bianche this Saturday, 4 March.

Van Avermaet will be backed by a strong team at the one-day race, including recent Tour of Oman winner Ben Hermans, Sports Director Max Sciandri said.

“Strade-Bianche is one of the most beautiful races of the whole season and with it now UCI WorldTour this year, it’s an important race in the calendar. We have seen that Greg Van Avermaet is strong and he has a good team around him on Saturday.”

“It is by no means and easy race but if we can position Greg well in the final then I’m confident he can get a good result. It’s also a chance for some of our other riders, like Daniel Oss and Stefan Küng, to show what they can do.”

Van Avermaet, who finished on the podium in 2015, said he feels confident in his form.

“I can definitely take confidence out of my win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend. At both of the one-day races in Belgium we showed that we had a really strong team with a few riders making the split each day,” Van Avermaet explained.

“I hope to get stronger over the next couple of weeks so it will be good to get some more hard racing in the legs at Strade Bianche, before Tirreno-Adriatico starts next week. I’ve been on the podium before and I’d like to be up there again.”

Strade Bianche (March 4)

Rider roster: Brent Bookwalter (USA), Damiano Caruso (ITA), Jempy Drucker (LUX), Ben Hermans (BEL), Stefan Kung (SUI), Daniel Oss (ITA), Manuel Quinziato (ITA), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL).

Sports Directors: Max Sciandri (ITA), Fabio Baldato (ITA)