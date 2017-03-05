Geoff Kabush Continues with Garneau

Canadian brand Garneau has multiple sponsorship deals with various teams and riders in pro cycling, including Geoff Kabush. The relationship with Kabush has spanned over 20 years as the iconic Canadian rider has worn Garneau kits and accessories throughout his career. For 2017, they gave him the chance to design his own kit and personalize the accessories he will be wearing this season.

Check out the video below for more on how he designed his kits.

The partnership has moved to the next level with Kabush transitioning to the final stages of his career and racing solo for 2017. The multiple time Olympian will be working with Garneau in marketing and product development as part of the sponsorship.

“Marketing is constantly evolving and Geoff is the ideal partner to showcase all of our expertise,” explained Eric Sakalowsky, Global Marketing Director at Garneau. “By creating marketing content and helping the development of a complete line of custom apparel, Geoff Kabush’s involvement with us is unique. The whole team is very proud to bring this long-standing partnership to a whole new level.”

Though he has ridden Garneau products throughout the span of his career, this is the first time he is working directly with the brand to design his custom kits.

“I helped with input before on some designs but this was the first time I’ve had the chance to inspire and create my own look,” said Kabush. “Starting from scratch was a little intimidating but I just looked back at ideas and experience for what jerseys I’ve liked over the years and what inspired me. I’ve tried to keep at least one jersey from every year I’ve raced and have quite a few special custom kits and jerseys from over the years. This gave me quite a library to pull ideas from.”

Kabush also drew inspiration from a local Squamish artist, Andy Anissimoff. His uses of blues influenced the color scheme, along with adding orange for tire sponsor Maxxis.

From there, the design team created a few designs before Kabush added some final tweaks to create the final design. The team then took the design, and applied it across the full range of Garneau products he will be racing in this season.

Kabush’s season will feature a variety of racing and events including cross-country, endurance, stage races, enduro, gravel, cyclocross, and road. Keep an eye on his twitter account for more on what is in store for this season at @GeoffKabush.

Garneau’s custom program isn’t just for the pros. The first custom order came in almost 35 years ago, and they continue to outfit teams and clubs around the world. You have access to a full range of clothing and accessories and there are no minimums. Turn around time is typically 6-8 weeks and with North American production, shipping is anywhere from 1-7 days. As part of the process, Garneau will create a online store for your team to select and purchase the items directly. To complete the look, they also offer custom paint for their bike frames through the DreamFactory program and have multiple color ways for helmets and shoes. To learn more, visit the custom section of their website.

http://www.louisgarneau.com