Bob Jungels claims Tirreno-Adriatico white jersey for second straight year

Bob Jungels won the white jersey at the 52nd edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, ensuring his love affair with Italy continues, after topping last season the youth classification at both the “Race of the Two Seas” and the Giro d’Italia, where he made his debut, finishing sixth overall following an audacious display.

Starting the day in 16th overall, Quick-Step Floors’ Luxembourger knew he had to get the better of Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli), who was leading him in the rankings by 16 seconds, and went down the ramp focused and motivated to make the most out of his time trial skills, which he displayed also at the 2016 World TTT Championships, where he helped Quick-Step Floors win the gold medals for the third time.

At the intermediate point of the out-and-back time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, Bob was still behind the Colombian, but a strong showing in the second part of the stage elevated the 24-year-old to first place in the youth standings, after stopping the clock in 11:56, a result 43 seconds faster than the one posted by Bernal.

“It’s been a tough race. I can’t say I am 100% satisfied with my time trial, but I’m happy to be back on track after crashing on the second stage. Tirreno-Adriatico is an important race, a World Tour event, and to be on the podium and don the white jersey again gives me joy. This is where my preparation for the Giro d’Italia starts. I’ve been working hard during the winter, I like Italy and I hope to continue my good results here in May”, said Bob Jungels, only the fourth rider in history to win back-to-back white jerseys at Tirreno-Adriatico.