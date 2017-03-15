Adventurous cyclists take on 2,222 km ride for charity

The 2017 Sun City to Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour kicked off on February 27 at the Meropa Casino in Polokwane, and the event has finally come to a conclusion.

The event’s intention was to make stopovers at specific points and hand over donations to several charities.

The beneficiaries of the event include Ngwana House ZAR 45,000 ($3,420), Luthuli Park Combined School ZAR 30,000 ($2,300), and CANSA TLC ZAR 50,000 ($3,800). Apart from donating to charities, the event also supported the World Bicycle Relief Organization, which promotes cycling as a sport, by donating bicycles to marginalised individuals.

Throughout the event, approximately ZAR 600,000 ($45,600) was given to the event’s chosen charities.

“Sun City is privileged to once again lend its support to the Sun City to Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour,” said Raul de Lima, the General Manager for Sun City. “It is with great admiration that we watch these passionate and bold individuals undertake this incredible challenge. It takes a lot of commitment, dedication, and effort to prepare for an endurance event of this magnitude. We wish them strength and perseverance as they take on this journey and we look forward to tracking their progress.”

The 2017 Sun City to Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour overlapped with Meropa Casino’s 15th anniversary. It was also the first time Meropa Casino supported the tour, and allowed itself to be used as the starting point of the challenging event.

Meropa isn’t the first casino to get behind fundraisers. The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, for one, has an integrated MGM MIRAGE Corporate Charitable Giving Program that serves as the principal fundraiser for its social and community investments. The MGM is active in supporting youngsters suffering from economical and social disadvantages, creating projects to help in their development as well as working closely with local communities.

Online, gaming providers are also active in answering their social calls. UK-based online casino provider Betfair, for one, have long supported SportsAid, which “helps the next generation of British stars by giving them financial support and recognition during the critical early stages of their careers.” Another notable charity they work closely with is the Back Yourself Campaign that came to the fore in 2016 that allowed runners to bet on themselves and donate proceeds to their chosen charities.

Meropa Casino itself has supported a good number of charities aside from the Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour, as well as hosting a series of benevolent activities such as the Meropa Charity Golf.

The 2017 Sun City to Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour had participants from Austria and Germany as well as South Africa.

The training and preparation for the 2,222-kilometre ride started in July, and those who weren’t able to attend training were not allowed to join proceedings. On Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour, cyclists were expected to cover around 220-kilometres per day.