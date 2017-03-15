CycloFemme and World Bicycle Relief Empower the Girl. Ignite the Woman.

CycloFemme is proud to announce a Community Partnership with World Bicycle Relief. For the 2017 CycloFemme Ride, through this partnership—and a connected matching grant—riders have the opportunity to multiply impact by providing bicycles to school girls in Kenya.

“Empower the Girl. Ignite the Woman.” is the driving theme for the 2017 global CycloFemme ride. Using the bicycle as a tool for empowering girls and women, CycloFemme is making the call to join in the celebration worldwide, on May 14 weekend (US Mother’s Day).

Registration is now open for the locally organized, grassroots ride celebrated in over 40 countries and every US state. By riding and celebrating together, CycloFemme is a catalyst for uniting women to form strong bonds, amplify voices, and build strength having a positive impact worldwide.

CycloFemme believes: “That strong communities are built around strong women. That being on a bike brings us closer to our community, to nature, and to ourself. That from action comes change. That our hope, courage and strength is amplified when we unite.”

With the statement “Going Greater Distances Together, To Reduce Distances For Others”, CycloFemme is partnering with World Bicycle Relief. In the hands of a girl, a bicycle provides options, independence, and access to education. With a 1-to-1 match of all money raised for World Bicycle Relief, CycloFemme’s potential for positive change in 2017 is exponential.

“Partnering with World Bicycle relief is the next step in growing CycloFemme. Those who choose to participate in the fundraising component will see tangible results from their efforts.” said Sarai Snyder, Co-Founder of CycloFemme. “In addition to riding together in solidarity, by empowering a girl with the opportunity that a bicycle brings, we ignite in ourselves and one another a special shared feeling. That feeling of riding a bike for the first time, pedaling toward something, with power and strength that suddenly becomes limitless.”

World Bicycle Relief and CycloFemme share the belief that bicycles provide independence, self-empowerment, and joy. They also believe that bicycling creates community and momentum- two forces that lead to positive personal and social change. Historically, the bicycle has been a large scale empowerment tool all over the world.

In Kenya and other developing countries, many factors contribute to girls dropping out of school in much higher numbers than boys: obligatory household chores, distance to school, sexual assault and child marriage. These barriers stand between young girls and bright futures. A high quality bicycle can remove these barriers, keep girls in school and keep them safe as they travel to school. World Bicycle Relief is committed to breaking down these barriers for girls, helping them achieve their educational goals and become change-makers within their communities and around the world. The cost of providing a bicycle to a student is $147.

CycloFemme riders will experience how good shared momentum feels as rides and celebrations occur worldwide March 13-14. All are encouraged to participate, either planning and leading a ride or join in. CycloFemme is open to all regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, ability, or bicycle preference.