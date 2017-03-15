Launchpad Digital Health Partners with Momentum Sports Group, UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Launchpad Digital Health, the leading next generation seed fund + accelerator for digital health, announced today it has partnered with Momentum Sports Group, owners and operators of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team. This partnership will promote collaboration among the Launchpad Digital Health family of companies, providing opportunities for interaction within the culture of health and wellness of professional cycling. The partnership will also increase exposure for the role that digital health can play in professional sports and for elite athletes. Launchpad Digital Health envisions many opportunities for digital health companies to network with one another, with a special emphasis on testing and promoting products, and formulating ways to use big data to develop this partnership.

Fred Toney, CEO of Launchpad Digital Health, showed great enthusiasm for this new partnership, stating, “we are pleased to partner with Momentum Sports Group and the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team. We look forward to working with the organization and their team to create better utilization of health and athletic data. We will also offer a venue where our companies and investors can interact in a fun environment, while bringing awareness to Launchpad Digital Health’s ability to grow highly successful and innovative companies in the digital health space. Our missions are aligned, and we already envision many digital health projects that can benefit users and athletes like professional, amateur and enthusiast cyclists. The big data opportunities are immense.”

Thierry Attias, President of Momentum Sports Group stated, “we are super excited to be working with the forward thinking group of companies led by Launchpad Digital Health; their support and guidance of early-stage industry changing companies is sure to bring a new era of technology in healthcare. We are very proud to be able to bring awareness to the Launchpad Digital Health project, and create a venue that allows innovators and investors to connect. I feel our missions are aligned; the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team goal of inspiring people to live healthy lives resonates with Launchpad Digital Health’s objectives: ‘through exercise and good nutrition, we can all lead healthier lives’.”