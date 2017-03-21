Bianchi launches color configurator for Oltre XR4

Bianchi has added the Oltre XR4 model to their Tavolozza color configurator program. The system, already introduced for their Specialissima model offers more than 2,000 color options combining different frame colors, inserts and logos.

All Oltre XR4 frames, including the graphics and logos, are hand-painted and decaled in Italy by expert craftsmen, combining Bianchi’s timeless skills of tailoring together with advanced technologies.



By visiting www.bianchi.com/tavolozza/oltrexr4/en, you can easily design your bike project in just a few clicks, meeting any wish. Tavolozza offers an infinity of possible combinations for the Oltre XR4:

Frame and fork’s color (15 options)

Inserts (14 colors)

Bianchi logo (6 options)

Glossy and matte finishing

FAST AND SOCIAL

After creating the ideal layout for your Oltre XR4, you can save and download the project, identified by a unique code. Thanks to the online dealer locator, you can find the nearest Bianchi authorized dealer where to order the custom-painted Oltre XR4.

Tavolozza also gives you the opportunity to immediately share your own project on Facebook.