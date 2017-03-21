USA Cycling adds American Road Calendar

USA Cycling announced its 2017 American Road Calendar (ARC) which recognizes strong domestic road cycling events and provides these events a clear pathway to future Pro Road Tour inclusion.

In its first year, the 12-event calendar spans 11 states from March through September. Racing kicks off this month with the three-day San Dimas Stage Race in California and concludes in September with the Subway Pensacola Cycling Classic in Florida.

“The purpose of the American Road Calendar is to provide strong domestic road events with the opportunity to achieve UCI recognition,” said Tara McCarthy, National Events Manager. “Domestic races that are part of the ARC for at least one year will be well positioned for future UCI inscription and inclusion on the Pro Road Tour (PRT).”

The complete 2017 ARC is as follows:

March 24-26: 2017 San Dimas Stage Race – San Dimas, Calif.

April 1: Sunshine Grand Prix- Brooksville Criterium – Brooksville, Fla.

May 20: Wilmington Grand Prix – Wilmington, Del.

June 2-4: Oklahoma City Pro Am Classic – Oklahoma City, Okla.

June 10: The Mighty Tour de Nez – Reno, Nev.

June 10-11: The Armed Forces Cycling Classic – Arlington, Va.

June 24-25: Longsjo Classic – Mass.

July 7-9: Natural State Criterium Series – Ark.

Aug. 5: Littleton Twilight Criterium – Littleton, Colo.

Aug. 26-27: River Gorge Omnium – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Sept. 1-4: Green Mountain Stage Race – Vt.

Sept. 16-17: Subway Pensacola Cycling Classic – Pensacola, Fla.

For more information, please contact National Events Manager, Tara McCarthy at tmccarthy@usacycling.org.