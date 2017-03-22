Lotta Lepisto sprints to victory in Dwaars door Vlaanderen

The incredible start to the season continued for Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling Team when Lotta Lepistö earned her first victory of the season in the 2017 Women’s Dwars door Vlaanderen.

The Finnish national champion took the victory from a reduced peloton in what she described as a really hard race. After the climbing started on the Oude-Kwaremont and the Paterberg, 16 riders formed the lead group.

Lepistö described her effort in getting across to what was to become the lead group. “I just started passing riders and saw a gap to the front and put the big gear on and rode across. The group was smaller after the Paterberg then we rolled and rolled and then there were several attacks. Lisa [Klein] did an amazing job today. She is incredible. We were very tired, it was a hard race. I think everyone was racing all or nothing. In the end, there were 16 riders and Lisa said ‘I will give everything to help you’. She took me to the front in the sprint and I won.”

Earlier in the year, Lepistö made clear her ambitions for the Spring Classics. Asking her to comment on the early success, she said, “It’s super nice. I was hoping for at least one win in the Spring Classics and now the monkey is off my back. Everybody is just trying to help each other all the time. The riders are just there for each other all the time and we don’t hesitate to help each other.”

Team Manager, Thomas Campana was visibly delighted with the result.

“It has been a sprinters race in the past and since they changed the course it changed the characteristics of the race,” Campana said. “We were lucky to have riders in the front when the race opened up. We had two strong riders in the front 16. Lisa worked for Lotta and did a perfect job. It’s another perfect day for us with a new winner which is good to see because all the key riders are there with their form. All the riders are healthy and we’re looking forward to the next races.”

The team has enjoyed incredible early success this season, visiting the podium nine times so far, including three victories. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is the current leader of the UCI Women’s WorldTour in the youth classification. Campana commented on the success saying, “This group just wants to race. I’ve seen a lot of riders in my time but this group is incredible. They just want to help each other and are ready to sacrifice. Everyone wants the same thing – success – within a healthy group and it’s great to see from the riders.”